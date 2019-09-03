Unbelievable hypocrisy of Brexiteers over suspending Parliament: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Alex Denton, Guiseley.

Before the Referendum many ‘‘absolutes’’ were thrown at us by those with strong anti-EU views.

Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings is in the spotlight. Picture: PA

These included that we must leave the EU ‘‘to escape from the control of unelected EU bureaucrats’’ and ‘‘to restore the authority of our Parliament’’.

Now with the Johnson era still in its infancy, we are suddenly made aware of the power wielded behind the scenes by British ‘‘advisers’’, including a certain unelected bureaucrat called Dominic Cummings, who apparently has a big say in policy making as well as the authority to hire and fire on our behalf – a powerful bully’s weapon.

Continuing the hypocrisy, our elected Parliament is now threatened with suspension because a majority of members disagree with the present administration, one that was put in place by a tiny handful of electors.

To me this is an attack on the democracy we were once so proud of and I have lost all respect for those in control of our Westminster Parliament. For the first time in 60 years of conscientiously voting at every election, and assuming there will be an election and we will be allowed a vote, I no longer know who to vote for, only who I will not be voting for.

The country continues to be divided over Brexit.

From: Janet Dyson, Leeds.

I am appalled that the Government is suspending Parliament, so that MPs will not have time to pass laws to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Nobody voted for a no-deal Brexit, but that is what Boris Johnson is aiming to do. People voted on Brexit with little information or understanding and a campaign of lies. I personally would prefer to remain as we are all Europeans and I believe we are stronger together. A second referendum based on clear information would be preferable.

But if we have to leave the European Union, let us do it in the best possible way. This is a critical time for this country, I believe in democracy and for the sake of future generations and the unity of this country, we must make a stand. MPs need to do their jobs, do not suspend Parliament, put aside whichever party you support, let’s do what is right for all the people in this wonderful country.

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk.

Gina Miller’s crowd-funded attempt to frustrate Boris Johnson’s aim to prorogue Parliament flies in the face of democracy. It does not defend it. Parliament only loses six days of debate after three years of speaking about nothing but Brexit.

She describes Boris Johnson’s proposal, as he tried to negotiate a deal with the EU as “a brazen attempt, of truly historical magnitude, to prevent the Executive being held accountable for its conduct before Parliament”. What we have seen is rather that very same brazen attempt by Parliament to frustrate the will of the people expressed in the largest vote in history at the referendum, followed by Parliament itself voting overwhelmingly to enact Article 50, after more than 80 per cent of the people voted for parties whose 2017 manifestos promised to enact the referendum result. So much for democracy.

One thing all those politicians supporting her have in common is not simply the desire to obstruct a no-deal Brexit, but to stop Brexit. What they have done for three years of using every trick in the book is avoid being accountable to the people. They clearly hold us in contempt, as they play games with our future. Bring on the general election, and let’s see what promises their manifestos contain this time. Last time, they were a contender for the Nobel Prize for fiction.

From: David Downs, Sandal, Wakefield.

After her warning about the impact of no deal Brexit on farming and rural communities (The Yorkshire Post, August 30), I would say to MP Yvette Cooper that we have been debating the issue of Brexit for the last three years and the reason we have not reached an agreement, despite the people like her, Mary Creagh and John Major, claiming they will support an agreed exit, is because they do not in fact want to leave Europe and are causing chaos and uncertainty throughout the country to this endeavour.

I totally sympathise with the farming communities and other industries needing an answer now, one way or the other, before many of them go into liquidation. We need a conclusion and Boris Johnson’s current approach is the only one that will achieve this end. Further Parliamentary debates will only leave us in limbo for another few years.

From: Cecil Crinnion, Slingsby, York.

Philip Hammond proudly boasts he voted three times for Mrs May’s deal. Of course he did, as he wants to ignore the referendum result and stay tied to the European Union. I would like to remind him and the rest of the undemocratic MPs, the result of the referendum was not at all ambiguous, it was simply leave.