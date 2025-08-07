Understanding the sentiments behind last year’s riots is complex - Jayne Dowle

As veteran Labour politician Angela Eagle says, “anger doesn't get you anywhere,” but all the signs are that asylum hotel protestors aren’t listening.

Eagle, who has served as the member for Wallasey on Merseyside since 1992, has seen a thing or two over the years, famously riling against then Prime Minister David Cameron, when during PMQs in April 2011, he told her to “calm down, dear”.

Now, as Minister of State for Border Security and Asylum, Eagle is in the frontline of another battle; to keep the peace as protests against asylum seekers being housed in hotels rage, even as the nation remembers the shameful scenes of the riot outside the Holiday Inn in Manvers, South Yorkshire, a year ago.

Anger got those rioters nowhere, except prison. So far, there have been at least 96 convictions and 78 prison sentences, mostly for violent disorder at Manvers, with eight individuals found guilty of arson offences after an attempt to set the hotel on fire.

An anti-immigration demonstration outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The ages of those convicted range from a 13-year-old to 64-year-old Michael Woods, from Goldthorpe, jailed for two years for threatening to use his dog to attack police officers.

Almost all of those caught were men and boys, but women and girls ‘went rioting’ (yes, that’s what they call it) too; pregnant 19-year-old Elarna Garner-Abbey, from Doncaster, was sentenced to 18 months.

As residents of Manvers have testified, it was not local people protesting – this part of the Dearne Valley has been reclaimed from the coal-mining industry that once dominated, turned into neat housing estates and pleasant waterside walks – but hundreds coming in from surrounding locations, spurred on by social media posts inciting violence.

We live in a South Yorkshire village less than six miles from Manvers; my 22-year-old son went to school with people who took part in the events of last August or knows of them through social networks.

We’re hardly sheltered here in our own village. Memories are long. The local pit closed in 1985 after more than a century of providing employment. Families remember being ripped apart in the miners’ strike, dads and grandads talk of manning picket lines and battling against the heavy-handed police, often drafted into from London.

The long-awaited Orgreave national enquiry, announced by the Prime Minister last month, comes too late to heal the rifts, and will never make up for the economic devastation areas such as ours has not recovered from.

The situation is different around the country, but it’s also the same; people who feel disinherited, disconnected, frustrated and un-heard by mainstream politicians.

When Eagle speaks of “anger” she must understand that it is a complex emotion, fuelled yes, often by ignorance, prejudice and harmful social media, but also deep-rooted and deep-seated.

And whilst the manifestation of that anger leads to horrific scenes of masked men trying to set fire to a Holiday Inn whilst terrified asylum seekers run for their lives – hiding in freezers it’s said – it’s also more corrosive. And catching.

My son works in the community as a football coach and outreach worker. One of his roles is helping to run an inclusive evening football session bringing together asylum seekers and refugees, who have mostly found their way to Barnsley from African countries.

I gave him a lift there earlier this week and we arrived a little early. Scrolling through Facebook to pass the time, I came across a post from an acquaintance, a middle-aged woman I went to school with. She owns a small business and was hitherto unknown for extreme political views. I was shocked to find she had shared a post from a man who had collated a list of more than 200 hotels around the UK believed to house asylum seekers; he thanked the ‘unsung heroes’ who had helped with the research.

His post was headed with the words; “This is no way an incitement for any unrest, violence or illegal activity” followed by a justification, that such information should be made available to the public for “community safety reasons”. Who knows how accurate that list is, but what is clear is that whilst such ‘information’ swirls on social media, the government is literally plugging a hole in a powder keg.