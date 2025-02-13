WhatsApp messages of MPs show what politicians really think of us - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the parliamentary perpetrators, believed to belong 15 to 20 strong gang of North West MPs, local councillors and activists, all Labour party members, have been outed and suspended from the party; 50-year-old sacked former health minister Andrew Gwynne, MP for Gorton and Denton, and 29-year-old Oliver Ryan, who represents the people of Burnley.

The gang are reported to have been indulged in exchanging allegedly racist, sexist and anti-Semitic remarks, which have – inevitably – ended up being leaked. So now we all know just how grubby these so-called public servants are.

Gwynne is said to have made sexist comments about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, racist remarks about Labour MP Diane Abbott, and ‘joked’ that he hoped a 72-year-old female constituent “croaked it” after she complained about her bins.

Labour MP Andrew Gwynne said he regrets making "badly misjudged" comments in a WhatsApp group. PIC: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

This is a so-called ‘honourable member’ of Parliament we’re talking about here.

Anyone with any sense (common and/or of decorum) would never use such language, especially about an elderly lady with a legitimate complaint.

Another message is reported to have involved Gwynne joking about an unnamed cycling campaigner being “mown down” by a lorry while riding his bike, adding: “We couldn’t be that lucky!”

The cyclist is reported to have responded: “I think what’s caused me a lot of distress, and what has caused a lot of active travel campaigners a lot of distress is that…in that group were a whole load of local councillors, many of whom are still in office as local councillors, and not one of them seems to have challenged what he said.”

When text messages - remember them? - suddenly became a thing in the late 1990s, one of the first things we journalists learned was that you never exchange anything which you might wish to keep confidential. We all knew plenty of people who fell foul of this, with red faces all round.

I’ve long been wary of WhatsApp for that reason. I’d rather be considered a dinosaur by some than find myself inadvertently in hot water. If I’m ever added to a group, I tend to lurk in the background.

However, I do understand that WhatsApp groups stand as political currency, both at party and personal level. No school gate is without one, no family occasion or friends’ holiday can be organised without adding people in.

Being part of the ‘clique’ (or excluded) says much about your standing amongst peers.

Westminster, it’s reported, is absolutely riddled with WhatsApp activity, at all levels, so we can only imagine what else is being exchanged. Such a distorted sense of camaraderie emboldens group members, who then think it’s perfectly acceptable to share private thoughts and observations they would certainly not want making public.

Basic rules – such as the ‘disappearing messages’ function, which does what it says, leaving no trace or incriminating screenshots, go out of the window when everyone is piling in.

Did this lot learn nothing from the shame wrought upon Matt Hancock, after a string of more than 100,000 embarrassing WhatsApp messages he was involved with during the Covid pandemic came to light?

Or did the members of ‘Trigger Me Timbers’, as this little cabal is apparently called, consider themselves immune?

This kind of insidious arrogance should have no place in public life.

No wonder Gen Z is turned off mainstream politics and can see no reason to fight for their country, or even be proud of it.

A major study, published earlier this week by The Times newspaper, with YouGov and Public First, found only 41 per cent of young people today were proud to be British and just 15 per cent believed their country was united. Only 11 per cent would fight for Britain, and 41 per cent said there were no circumstances at all in which they would take up arms.

