Whitby swing bridge farce exposes North Yorkshire County Council’s contempt for divided town – The Yorkshire Post says

Two months after The Yorkshire Post challenged the council to take action to sort out Whitby’s malfunctioning swing bridge, which pre-dates the First World War, it has broken down yet again.

And while it can still be used by pedestrians and cars until it is repaired, this is no consolation to the fishing vessels which cannot access the harbour.

Whitby's swing bridge has broken down again, causing anger in the town and calls on North Yorkshire County Council to act.

Yet what is so frustrating is the continuing indifference of NYCC, as the highways authority, to the unreliability of a bridge that effectively cuts Whitby in half when a mechanical error does occur.

After all, the town’s traders are already paying a heavy price without NYCC adding to their financial woes, hence why they deserve an immediate explanation from council leader Carl Les before Christmas on how he, and his authority, intend to rectify matters in 2022.

