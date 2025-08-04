Why are parents putting their children’s lives on the line by refusing vaccines? - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health officials are concerned that fuelled by misinformation, often spread by social media ‘experts’, parents are increasingly hesitant to engage with inoculation against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR).

Our region, Yorkshire and the Humber, has some of the lowest vaccination take-up rates in England. In Bradford, for example, the MMR vaccination rate for five-year-olds was 80.5 per cent in 2023-24, a decrease from 83.6 per cent the previous year and below the World Health Organisation's target of 95 per cent.

That 95 per cent is essential to achieve ‘herd immunity’, meaning that a large enough proportion of individuals is protected in order to prevent or limit the spread of infection through the population.

A nurse preparing a vaccine. PIC: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

As Dr Nathalie Dukes, a GP in Grimsby told the BBC, one of the reasons behind the fall in vaccination numbers is that people have “forgotten how serious conditions like measles can be”.

Complications can include pneumonia, meningitis, encephalitis (brain inflammation) which can cause permanent brain damage, seizures, deafness and blindness. Pregnant women who contract measles are at risk from pneumonia, hepatitis and miscarriage or death, their babies may be premature, or stillborn. These are established medical facts, not conspiracy theories peddled by Big Pharma.

Measles is not a mysterious new disease or virus. We’ve known about it for centuries and in many families it will have already claimed lives.

My grandma has been gone almost 30 years now, but her memory reminds our family that we never, ever forgot how serious measles can be. Born in 1910, as one of six children – one brother died in infancy - she grew up in poverty in South Yorkshire and contracted measles before she was five.

As a result, her eyesight was irrevocably damaged; she wore thick-lensed glasses for the rest of her life and was almost entirely blind when she died at the age of 86.

As a woman of strong opinions and a grateful supporter of the NHS, if ever a child in the family was sick, she would remind us of her own childhood experiences.

For grandma, there was nothing noble in making a stand against vaccination. She had seen children die needlessly, including her own brother, because back then nothing could be done to save them from childhood illnesses and preventable conditions.

Her lived experience stayed with me when I had my own children, in 2002 and 2005, in the midst of the Andrew Wakefield storm. In 1998, the now disgraced doctor and anti-vaccine activist, had written a paper for medical journal The Lancet, falsely claiming a link between the MMR vaccine and autism.

His research was later proved to be fraudulent and he was struck off the medical register for serious professional misconduct. 12 years after publication, The Lancet retracted the paper.

Yet the damage was done, planting a seed in the minds of many parents that vaccination could be detrimental, even dangerous to their children.

As always with a health scare, opinions were polarised. There was, at one point, a sub-debate; a three-part vaccine was produced providing protection against measles, mumps and rubella separately.

Parents were in a quandary; risk the triple MMR? Opt for the three separate vaccines, thus subjecting their babies to multiple encounters with the dreaded needle, or follow the Wakefield route and not vaccinate at all?

Whilst the anti-vax lobby gained fresh impetus during the Covid pandemic, my fear is that today’s lack of MMR inoculation take-up has as much to do with social dislocation as it has to do with personal conviction.

For some communities, there is simply not enough information made available to help parents decide to go ahead. In my hometown, Barnsley, the local council’s public health team has been carrying out targeted work with residents to address and understand vaccine hesitancy, particularly in groups where uptake is notably low, such as among eastern European migrants.

Local councillor and consultant oncologist Dr Alex Burnett told a recent council meeting: “Not being able to get time off work and not being able to afford transport costs to GPs also are barriers to vaccination that need addressing”.

