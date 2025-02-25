Why content creators need to be protected in the face of the AI revolution

There is no getting away from the fact that frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) is going to reshape the world. Developments such as AI are to be broadly welcomed as their power to transform lives is immense.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And no one bedgrudges big tech firms enjoying success off the back of their deployment of transformative tech.

However, caution is needed when it comes to protecting the creativity that shines throughout Britain. Tech firms are using creative content such as books, music, film, photography and even news articles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without proper controls, transparency and fair payment, this undermines Britain’s creative industries. The Government also wants to change the laws to favour tech platforms, enabling them to use British creative content to power their AI models without the need for express permission or payment. That is simply not fair on the content creators.

A stack of newspapers. PIC: Lewis Stickley/PA Wire

Anyone who feels that this doesn’t pose a threat to content creators needs to remember how the market works.

The already unequal relationship between creators and platforms cannot be allowed to become even more weighted towards the tech firms.

The absence of content creators will be felt. Dean Naidoo, the associate head of the Sheffield Creative Industries Institute at Sheffield Hallam University, writes in today’s newspaper about how while AI has the potential to aid journalists, it cannot replace the emotional intelligence humanity that journalists bring to the profession.