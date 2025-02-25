Why content creators need to be protected in the face of the AI revolution
And no one bedgrudges big tech firms enjoying success off the back of their deployment of transformative tech.
However, caution is needed when it comes to protecting the creativity that shines throughout Britain. Tech firms are using creative content such as books, music, film, photography and even news articles.
Without proper controls, transparency and fair payment, this undermines Britain’s creative industries. The Government also wants to change the laws to favour tech platforms, enabling them to use British creative content to power their AI models without the need for express permission or payment. That is simply not fair on the content creators.
Anyone who feels that this doesn’t pose a threat to content creators needs to remember how the market works.
The already unequal relationship between creators and platforms cannot be allowed to become even more weighted towards the tech firms.
The absence of content creators will be felt. Dean Naidoo, the associate head of the Sheffield Creative Industries Institute at Sheffield Hallam University, writes in today’s newspaper about how while AI has the potential to aid journalists, it cannot replace the emotional intelligence humanity that journalists bring to the profession.
That is why this newspaper along with many others that are a part of the News Media Association are calling on the Government to do more to protect content creators.
