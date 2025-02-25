Why content creators need to be protected in the face of the AI revolution

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 25th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
There is no getting away from the fact that frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) is going to reshape the world. Developments such as AI are to be broadly welcomed as their power to transform lives is immense.

And no one bedgrudges big tech firms enjoying success off the back of their deployment of transformative tech.

However, caution is needed when it comes to protecting the creativity that shines throughout Britain. Tech firms are using creative content such as books, music, film, photography and even news articles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Without proper controls, transparency and fair payment, this undermines Britain’s creative industries. The Government also wants to change the laws to favour tech platforms, enabling them to use British creative content to power their AI models without the need for express permission or payment. That is simply not fair on the content creators.

A stack of newspapers. PIC: Lewis Stickley/PA WireA stack of newspapers. PIC: Lewis Stickley/PA Wire
A stack of newspapers. PIC: Lewis Stickley/PA Wire

Anyone who feels that this doesn’t pose a threat to content creators needs to remember how the market works.

The already unequal relationship between creators and platforms cannot be allowed to become even more weighted towards the tech firms.

The absence of content creators will be felt. Dean Naidoo, the associate head of the Sheffield Creative Industries Institute at Sheffield Hallam University, writes in today’s newspaper about how while AI has the potential to aid journalists, it cannot replace the emotional intelligence humanity that journalists bring to the profession.

That is why this newspaper along with many others that are a part of the News Media Association are calling on the Government to do more to protect content creators.

Related topics:GovernmentBritainSheffield Hallam University

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice