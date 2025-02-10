Why did hypocritical Keir Starmer meet his voice coach during lockdown? - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PM finds himself on the back foot yet again following reports in a new book that he met his voice coach, Leonie Mellinger, at Labour’s London headquarters on Christmas Eve 2020, when the capital was in strict Tier 4 lockdown regulations.

Ms Mellinger, it’s reported, then travelled to her home in Brighton, which was under Tier 3 restrictions; travel between these zones was forbidden. However, she had been given key worker status, which meant that the meeting was allowed.

There’s a row, inevitably. Incandescent Conservatives have called for the police to investigate, but they won’t because too much time has passed. Time and again in Opposition, Starmer attacked former Tory PM Johnson for allegedly breaking lockdown rules himself.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

You may well ask what on earth the then-Opposition leader was doing, on Christmas Eve, in the middle of a pandemic, meeting his voice coach, a former actress who was once married to Robin Askwith, star of the cheeky 1970s film, Confessions of a Window Cleaner. You can ask, but as with much that surrounds Starmer, you’ll be met with a wall of obfuscation.

It was to do with helping prepare his response to Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, apparently, with Mellinger working as part of a small team of advisors. What is clear, however, is that whilst the rest of us were facing Christmas unable to see our families and friends, unless in our prescribed ‘bubble’, Starmer was playing Eliza Doolittle.

It’s not good for the optics, as those political spin doctors say. Starmer’s defenders may argue that if no rules were broken the matter should be laid to rest. Perhaps if Starmer did not already have a questionable record of smoke and mirrors, people might be happier to do this.

The former Director of Public Prosecutions had only been in Downing Street two months when a row erupted over his acceptance of more than £100,000-worth of gifts, more freebies and hospitality than any other MP since 2019, according to an investigation by Sky News.

These included clothing and alterations for his wife, suits for himself, multiple pairs of spectacles costing £2,485 and Premier League football tickets. The latter was particularly contentious; critics suggested that lifelong Arsenal fan Starmer could be opening himself up to inappropriate lobbying, as the government is planning to set up an Independent Football Regulator for the professional men's game.

When he became Prime Minister, Starmer made it very clear that parts of his life would be kept intensely private. We would not be finding out the names of his two teenage children, for example, or very much about them at all except that they were pestering their father for a dog. Unlike Tony Blair when he came to office in 1997, there have been no cosy at-homes with the Starmers. The PM’s wife, Victoria, has not given a single newspaper interview.

We have no idea really, what makes him tick. When it comes to fostering public engagement and trust, this is a problem in itself. His personal approval ratings with the public are, frankly, shocking. In December, an Ipsos Political Monitor poll found that 61 per cent of Britons were dissatisfied with Keir Starmer, his worst performance as Labour leader.

However, what makes it worse is that the vacuum is almost constantly being filled with quite worrying revelations and reports that do Starmer no good at all.

The bigger problem, some political commentators argue, is that Starmer’s heart was never in the job in the first place. After the disaster wrought by left-winger Jeremy Corbyn, who as leader, almost brought the party to its knees, the only hope of survival – and any chance of winning a General Election – was to give the job to ‘centrist dad’ Starmer. But many members and MPs supported him only because they thought he was the last hope for saving Labour from extinction.

To be fair to Starmer, uniting left and right was always going to be a poisoned chalice; if Tony Blair, who knew this only too well, didn’t manage to keep everyone happy, at least he had the sheer force of personality to make it look as if he was in charge. And crucially, he did understand people.