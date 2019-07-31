Why heroic police dogs deserve support of Finn’s Law - The Yorkshire Post says

The attack on West Yorkshire police dog Resi by a wanted man is yet another sad example of why the recently-passed Finn’s Law, designed to protect service animals by ensuring those who harm them are punished accordingly, is vital.

Resi, like all her four-legged colleagues, dedicates her life to keeping the community safe and as such, warrants not only to be held in the highest regard but also to be safeguarded in the line of duty.

Police dog handler David Lowry and police dog Resi. They were nominated for a bravery award at the recent West Yorkshire Police bravery awards. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

West Yorkshire Police dog punched and thrown into River Aire in Leeds by wanted criminal

Given the amazing, and often high-risk, work they carry out daily, it is absolutely necessary to ensure that these animals, canine in stature but brave as lions, are afforded the protections in law they deserve as well as recognition in the annals of policing in a way that befits their contribution.

Yorkshire police officer and dog repeatedly shot by wanted man who stabbed pensioner

West Yorkshire Police have rightly ensured the latter, with Resi, whose continued chase after the attack saw the man arrested and later sentenced for numerous offences, and her handler recently nominated for a bravery award.