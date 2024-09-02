Why is Keir Starmer going after smokers when there are other more pressing matters to tackle? - Jayne Dowle

And now look. As we pick up the pieces after the riots of early August, when police forces were stretched to the limit, and consider the inescapable fact that our prisons are full to bursting, what does the former Director of Public Prosecutions do?

He decides that what the UK really needs is a ban on smoking across a mind boggling range of outdoor spaces, including pub beer gardens, outdoor restaurants and parks, immediately disuniting our country into Camp In Favour and Camp Against.

It pains me to say it, but Boris Johnson had a point, when last October, he condemned the anti-smoking plans of Starmer’s predecessor, Rishi Sunak, as “a monstrous waste of police time”.

You would really think, wouldn’t you, given the thuggish behaviour, prompted by frightening levels of racism, we’ve witnessed this summer, that the PM would be getting his policing policies right? Rather, he’s inventing yet another offence that will take up more police time and further clog up the social justice system.

I speak as a former smoker, who hasn’t had so much as a drag since 2016. I don’t particularly like the smell of cigarette smoke, but it’s really not the biggest concern in my life right now.

I have a couple of friends who smoke socially; if we’re out together, it never crosses my mind to chastise them.

I gave up because I didn’t like the persistent cough, worried about the wrinkles, and when cigs hit £10-plus for a pack of 20, couldn’t stomach the cost.

When my children were small, I’d steer them away from anyone smoking – although their late father resolutely refused to give up his 10-a-day habit, mostly conducted on the back step - and sneak my own fag in private.

This worrying authoritarian stance from Starmer is not just taking away the liberty of those who choose to smoke, but also removing our power as individuals.

So early into his term as Prime Minister, Starmer is simply not reading the room, and this does not bode well. No doubt he would put forward the cost that smoking puts on the country, around £21.8bn, according to ASH (Action on Smoking and Health), an anti-smoking pressure group. That’s £1.9bn to the NHS, £1.2bn in social care costs to local authorities and £18.3bn in lost productivity.

And it is clear that smoking does contribute towards the likelihood of developing cancer, high blood pressure, a stroke and numerous other health and medical conditions.

But as a lawyer like Sir Keir must know, it’s all a question of balance. Against the risks must be weighed personal choice and liberty, and also the impact on businesses such as hospitality, the pub trade in particular.

Now, when he was on the general election campaign trail, Starmer made much of his ‘man of the people’ credentials, waxing lyrical about how he liked to pop into his local, The Pineapple in Kentish Town, north London, for a pint of bitter.

A quick Google search shows rows of tables outside the gaily-painted Victorian boozer. Is he going to be the one to tell the punters that they can no longer sit outside and have a smoke? Is he going to inform the landlord that he could be breaking the law to allow it?

Has the PM considered that every similar street corner pub, village community hub and city centre bar is now quaking in fear that a ban on outdoor smoking will mean even more people will simply stay at home, where – for now – they can enjoy a drink and a smoke (if they choose) without fear of a criminal record.

I can see Starmer’s sense in also coming down heavy on people who light up outside hospitals. Although given what nursing staff have to deal with on an average 13-hour shift I can’t blame those who need something to take the edge off.

I agree that smoking around young children and babies in parks and playgrounds is rude and irresponsible. But intruding in social lives, free time, when people can supposedly please themselves, it’s simply not British.