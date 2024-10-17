Why is Labour so obsessed with obliterating history with removal of artwork in Downing Street? - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Jenrick, one of two remaining contenders in the Conservative leadership race, is incandescent. “Elizabeth I was one of our most iconic female leaders. She’s a hero I love to talk to my daughters about,” he told reporters.

“Stripping her portrait from Downing Street – alongside Walter Raleigh’s – seems to betray a strange dislike of our history by this Labour government.”

I’m certainly with Jenrick on this one. I know, it’s partly the fact that both these prominent and interlinked Tudor figures are tainted with the repugnant slave trade.

As a regular visitor to museums, galleries and stately homes, I understand the recent culture shift to tackle this uncomfortable truth in collections. It’s controversial, but necessary.

Last weekend I was in Liverpool to see my student daughter where we spent an enjoyable afternoon in the Walker Art Gallery. One of the most memorable moments was considering the impact of a large gilt empty frame, symbolising the wealth the slavery trade brought to this port city, enabling wealthy local families to commission vanity portraits on its profits.

Elsewhere, the gallery displayed a visual feast of centuries of British art, gently reminding us, where necessary, of less than admirable facts, but never feeling censorious. Accompanying texts treated us like adults, made us think and discuss how history evolves and how we address past injustices.

Never did I feel that the past was being re-written before our eyes; we were allowed the opportunity to weigh up good and bad. So it saddened me to see Elizabeth I and explorer of the Americas Sir Walter Raleigh carted away from the marbled room in Downing Street where Starmer recently met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, almost as if cornerstones of our history were being dismantled without recourse or proper justification.

They’ve been replaced with a pair of works by the late Portuguese-born British artist Dame Paula Rego, painted originally for display in the National Gallery’s restaurant and depicting a number of scenes from the Bible, with female characters featuring prominently.

In one, the Virgin Mary, who was pregnant with Jesus, visits Elizabeth, her cousin, who was pregnant with John the Baptist. Elizabeth can be seen grabbing Mary’s upper hand with one hand as she uses the other to cover her mouth.

If we’re talking cultural sensitivities, then once again Starmer’s got his tin ear fully functioning. Presumably, visiting world leaders of non-Christian denominations will have to suck up the replacement artwork, which – sorry, Paula Rego fans - looks more like it should be in a dentist’s waiting room than Downing Street.

A spokesman said these changes to the Downing Street walls had actually been drawn up under the previous government: “The change of artwork is long planned, since before the election, and is timed to mark 125 years of the Government Art Collection.”

This may well be true, but this 15,000-strong collection – I checked – also contains a vast smorgasbord of works by British titans from Sir Peter Lely and Sir Joshua Reynolds to Lucian Freud and Bridget Riley, and aims to promote “British art, history and culture worldwide”. The mind boggles at the choice made, and the messages it sends - internationalism? Female artists? - but perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised.

Starmer already caused ructions a month into office, when he removed a portrait of Margaret Thatcher from the study where he does his reading, saying he prefers landscapes instead.

“This is not actually about Margaret Thatcher at all,” the PM told the BBC in defence. “I don't like images and pictures of people staring down at me.”

Can I just remind everyone that this is the man holding the highest public office in the land, and ultimately in charge of national security. If he can’t cope with the Iron Lady’s gimlet eye, how is going fare if we find ourselves in a state of global emergency? Perhaps he’s got a jigsaw of The Hay Wain to take his mind off the nuclear threat?