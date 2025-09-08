Why Labour is getting it wrong on the politics of the flag - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, when pressed on the matter of social media campaign Operation Raise The Colours, which is encouraging the hoisting aloft of Union Jack and St George’s flags across the UK, the MP for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, weighed in.

Cooper must, surely, know that whilst supporters of the campaign insist that they’re only hanging flags from lamp-posts and motorway bridges in the name of patriotism, and not as an anti-immigration statement, there’s a difficult debate here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We all know, sadly, what ‘the flag’ means now. Anyone with an ounce of empathy would think twice these days before wilfully putting one on display. It’s definitely a considered decision.

Former Home Secretary Yvette Cooper making a statement on borders and asylum to MPs in the House of Commons, London. PIC: House of Commons/PA Wire

Yet the then Home Secretary, who surely should be obliged to maintain a non-partisan line on such matters, backs people raising flags, telling them, in an interview with Times Radio, to “put ’em up anywhere”.

Cooper admitted she has the St George’s flag and bunting at her home, as well as the Union Jack and bunting “which is currently still hanging up in my garden shed”, the Yorkshire Rose flag and bunting, and even Yorkshire Tea bunting.

Now you have to wonder, in the absence of any major national event, such as a Royal wedding or Coronation, or England playing in an international sporting tournament, why on earth anyone would have so many flags to hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, then, her boss, the Prime Minister, is also seemingly surrounded by ensigns. He’s come out as “a supporter of flags” and admits to a St George’s flag in his Downing Street flat.

But speaking to reporters, he added: “I don’t think they should be devalued and belittled. I think sometimes when they’re used purely for divisive purposes, actually it devalues the flag. I don’t want to see that. I’m proud of our flag.”

“Sometimes?” Is the man blind? He only has to drive through any town, or along a motorway to see flags clearly being used right now for “divisive purposes”. I understand by taking ownership of flags, the Government is trying to lessen their potency. But in the rush to present as a populist government and stave off a rampant Nigel Farage, Labour is getting this wrong.

How many flags and buntings do you have at home? Somewhere in a cupboard I have the red, white and blue bunting I made out of fabric scraps to decorate the front of the house for the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020. I did consider bringing it back out for the 80th anniversary, but in the space of five short years times have changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In my village a number of people were arrested for taking part in the anti-immigration riot at the Holiday Inn, Manvers last summer. The mini-roundabout at the end of my road got a St George’s makeover the other week. Forgive me, but I didn’t want to be misinterpreted.

I also have the cute Union Jack dress my daughter, who was six at the time, wore for the 2012 celebrations of the late Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

I was saving it for any future granddaughters, but given the furore over the schoolgirl who wore that sequinned Spice Girls-inspired Union Jack dress for a Culture Celebration Day at her school this summer, I doubt it will ever see the light of day again.

Yet Cooper pressed on regardless of such cultural sensitivities. “I think flags are really important,” she told her interviewers. “It’s what brings us together. I do think that people should be coming together around our flags and using the flags to come together and not [have them] being used for division.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m not sure how this has passed by an intelligent woman such as Cooper, but sadly, these proud symbols of our country are being wilfully used as polarising propaganda. It’s deeply uncomfortable, yes, but anyone taking a public stance on flags now automatically allies themselves with one side or the other.

Operation Raise The Colours may glory in patriotic fervour, but let’s be honest. These flags are not really saying ‘we’re proud to be British’, or English even, given that nationalist Scots, Irish and Welsh abhor the Union flag, they’re saying ‘only the British are welcome here’.