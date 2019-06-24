Why levy on betting firms could support people addicted to gambling - The Yorkshire Post says

Amid growing concern that online gaming sites and targeted advertising are fuelling gambling addictions, including among children, the head of the health service has warned that betting firms could be taxed to pay for treatment for those affected.

The NHS is right to take the matter seriously, given the devastating impact that gambling addiction can have on relationships, finances and mental wellbeing. But for more than a decade, the UK has had only one dedicated gambling addiction centre - in London - and the planned openings of up to 14 more clinics, including in Leeds, in the coming months are certainly long-awaited.

Now, Simon Stevens, the chief executive of NHS England, is talking about betting firms contributing to the cost of treatment so taxpayers and the health service are not left to foot the bill, claiming the industry spends only a fraction on helping those struggling compared to on marketing.

Let it be acknowledged that many companies do take action to police themselves and businesses have recently offered to increase contributions to help problem gamblers. There are also self-excluding schemes, for those who wish to stop gambling and want support from businesses to prevent them accessing services - though only last year Skybet was rapped by the Gambling Commission over failing to protect vulnerable customers who opted in.

Perhaps then, a possible levy should not be ruled out. As Mr Stevens says: “Tackling mental ill health caused by addiction is everyone’s responsibility - especially those firms that directly contribute to the problem”.