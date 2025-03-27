Why the British Steel job cuts are a litmus test for net zero ambitions
Thousands of jobs could go as a result of the closure of the blast furnaces. These are thousands of salaries potentially not being paid and then subsequently recirculated into the local economy.
It is easy to be enamoured with steel production, given Yorkshire’s proud history producing high quality steel, but it’s about finding the right balance and ensuring that taxpayers also get value for money.
This is an opportunity for the Labour Government to get around the table with British Steel and put clear blue water between it and the Tories, when it comes to protecting jobs while transitioning to net zero.
Some will understandably have reservations about Government subsidies going to a Chinese owned group. While there are no direct links to the Chinese state, it still shows how the steel security has been systematically undermined over recent decades.
Building steel resilience is not going to be quick or easy and that is why the skills and expertise that exist in steel production cannot be allowed to dissipate. In the past we could rely on importing steel but as US President Donald Trump’s tariffs show, it would be foolish to depend on other countries to produce much needed steel for Britain.
Announcements such as this could undermine Britain’s drive to achieve net zero. There is clearly an overriding need to tackle climate change but communities need to be brought along on the journey. Otherwise generational resentment will set in against efforts to tackle damaging climate change.
Just transition needs to be at the heart of the greening of industries across the country.
