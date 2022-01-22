Why this Airbnb ‘racket’ must be halted as MP exposes second homes scam in Dales and Lakes – The Yorkshire Post says

The availability of affordable housing in national parks has been highlighted by Tim Farron MP.

Yet, while he is still remembered by some for his shortlived leadership of the Liberal Democrats, he’s re-energised himself as pre-eminent rural campaigner.

He was amongst the first to highlight the impact of, first, shambolic rail services, and then Covid, on the tourism industry.

And now long-held concerns about availability housing have prompted calls for online rental firm Airbnb to be subjected to tougher regulations in the public interest.

Mr Farron’s point is a profound one – how can it be morally right for Airbnb to advertise properties for tourists that are only available as a result of landlords evicting previous tenants using controversial Section 21 notices?

This reported exploitation of the law to evict tenants in order to profiteer and make more money from holiday lets may make sense to the property owner; this ‘racket’ does little to help the longer term sustainability of National Parks.

After all, families don’t just flock to the Dales and Lakes for the unrivalled scenery; they do so because of the careful stewardship of these landscapes and quality of hospitality.

And if communities continue to wither as a result of local people no longer being able to afford a home to rent, or buy, the national parks will lose some of their allure with far-reaching consequences for the wider rural economy. As such, The Yorkshire Post commends Mr Farron for exposing Airbnb’s business practices – and the firm’s apparent reluctance to investigate disputes.

Tim Farron is the Lib Dem MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale.

It also needs to be the precursor to a debate about how to help rural areas adjust to life after Brexit and, hopefully, Covid, including a review of the taxes paid by second home owners and if their properties should be subject of planning controls when the terms of use change.