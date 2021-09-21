Why this support dog is lifeline to 13-year-old Molly – The Yorkshire Post says

Molly Birch with her support dog Chess at Wensleydale School. Photo: Tony Johnson.

“He makes me feel like anything is possible,” says the 13-year-old teenager in, arguably, the most heartfelt testimonial yet in support of these very special animals.

Not only does the labrador in a million shadow Molly around her family’s home near Leyburn, but a special handle on his walking harness helps reduce her need for a wheelchair when attending Wensleydale School.

Now Molly’s parents Emma and Kevin are preparing to walk along the Cleveland Way – just their latest fundraising endeavour in aid of Support Dogs, the Sheffield charity whose pioneering work is providing a lifeline to so many and which deserves every possible assistance in these tough times for all.

Molly Birch and her support dog Chess negotiate steps at Wensleydale School.

As Molly says, this charity makes the impossible become possible thanks to its training of devoted dogs like Chess.

