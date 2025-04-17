Why was South Yorkshire Police woefully unprepared for the riot at Manvers in Rotherham last summer? - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Fail to prepare and prepare to fail’, is a maxim often attributed to the 18th century American President Benjamin Franklin, and although relevant, brings cold comfort here.

The time now is for reflection and also, for concentrating on how police might better anticipate and plan for future dangerous and anti-social events.

No-one wishes to scaremonger, but it is clear that we live in increasingly dangerous and divisive times.

Riot police clash with anti-migration protesters outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers. PIC: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images/PA Wire

Who knows when the tinderbox will light again? And although the Manvers riot was clearly racially-motivated, there are other conflict situations bubbling under which could erupt at any time. Only last weekend, police had to be called to the British Steel plant in Scunthorpe to step in as workers prevented Chinese executives from Jingye, the firm that owns the plant, from gaining access to key areas. Thankfully, this appears to have been a peaceable operation, but it could have gone very wrong.

It is no longer the realm of conspiracy theorist to speculate about what might happen if the security of a nuclear power plant, for example, came under siege. The HAC’s findings should hit home nationwide, not just in this quiet corner of South Yorkshire.

Lessons must be learned from Manvers, and myriad threats to British security never under-estimated.

“All of the intelligence we had suggested this was going to be a peaceful protest,” South Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said in her evidence to the Home Affairs Committee (HAC), which investigated what went wrong at Manvers and produced the report.

However, as we know, the events of August 4 unfolded in horrific fashion. The protest turned rapidly to full-blown riot as thugs broke through police lines and attempted to set fire to the Holiday Inn Express hotel housing asylum seekers.

In the carnage, more than 60 officers, three police dogs and a police horse were injured by a barrage of missiles, including bricks, fenceposts and tree branches.

To date, it’s reported that the horrific events of August 4 have led to 1,233 arrests, including 219 relating to children under 18, with at least 86 people charged and more than 150 years’ worth of jail sentences handed down.

There is no doubt that the courts have come down hard on the perpetrators; a number of those found guilty of violent offences are facing prison sentences of more than a decade. Claims of ‘two-tier’ policing from officers' handling of the levels of violence and criminality during the Manvers riot were dismissed as “disgraceful” by the HAC’s findings.

MPs are right to criticise the police lack of preparedness. Police forces were warned immediately after the disorder which broke out in Southport following the murder of three young girls at a Taylor Swift dance event. As confusion and obfuscation over the identity of the killer, eventually named as Axel Rudakubana, swirled, the National Police Chiefs’ Council asked forces to review their intelligence, adopt a risk-averse approach and be ready to respond to disorder.

Three days later, Manvers blew up. MPs are right to argue, as their committee report states: “After disorder in Southport, police forces should not have taken it for granted that subsequent planned protests would remain peaceful.”

Anyone taking even a cursory glance at social media in the immediate aftermath of Southport would have spotted the rising tide of anger, fuelled by right-wing commentators and racists pitching in to inflame ire.

As the HAC chairwoman, Dame Karen Brady pointed out in her summing up, the criminal justice system has failed to keep pace with the social media age, which created an information vacuum that “allowed disinformation to flourish” in the wake of the Southport murders.

There are also serious concerns about practical preparedness, even in terms of basic staffing levels.

Officers were forced to work 20-hour shifts with no food, water or toilet break, the HAC found, and the South Yorkshire force had to call for help from West Yorkshire and the British Transport Police.

Four police chiefs gave evidence to the HAC meeting. Jake Richards, Labour MP for Rother Valley, asked whether the South Yorkshire force should have sent more officers to the area given events in other cities in the days before.

