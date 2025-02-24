Why we can’t forget our existing towns like Dewsbury as engines for economic growth - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to 100 locations around the country have been put forward as potential sites for new towns, it’s reported, with the government and a body named the ‘New Towns Taskforce’, chaired by Sir Michael Lyons, expected to start whittling down the list to 10-12 favoured locations this summer.

Much as new homes are needed – a Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) spokesperson speaks of “the largest housebuilding programme since the Second World War” - and impressive as these ambitious plans are, our political leaders should not get so carried away with the new that they forget about the old, as a worrying report on the state of our towns warns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are blessed with countless wonderful towns in Yorkshire. Yet some thrive whilst others stagger. I was recently in Hebden Bridge, for instance; it was buzzing, with the Sunday food market in full swing, late winter sunshine highlighting all the regenerated historic buildings, lots of people shopping, chatting, walking dogs, actually looking happy to be there.

Shoppers in Dewsbury town centre.

And sadly, we also have some towns where you really would fear to tread. I won’t name them, but I’m thinking of the places where almost everyone looks downtrodden, scurrying past shuttered shops, where drugs are being dealt openly on street corners and drunks stagger from bench to bench.

I’m not easily scared, but almost exactly a year ago, I found myself with an hour to spare in one South Yorkshire town, also on a Sunday afternoon. It was so empty, I could hear my footsteps echoing around the shopping precinct. I felt so intimidated by the gangs of hooded youths roaming around, I discreetly removed any visible jewellery and shoved my phone into the bottom of my bag.

I understand that Hebden Bridge has indeed had its problems in the past, but it’s turned itself around, through a combination of community spirit, independent businesses and entrepreneurs and a belief that if everyone pulls together it will be a better place to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s proof of hope, and hope is much needed, according to ‘Love Thy Neighbour’, a new report from think tank Onward, which is urging the government not to forget about our existing towns as engines for economic growth.

In our region, the report singles out Dewsbury and Wakefield in particular as towns where local people feel left behind and worried about the future. In Dewsbury, for example, 73 per cent of residents think their area is doing poorly, according to polling from Focaldata for Onward, while in Wakefield that disgruntled figure sits at 60 per cent.

This contrasts sharply with Harrogate, well-known as one of the most affluent towns in Yorkshire; here only 11 per cent of residents feel the town is doing badly.

All three of these towns sit within the orbit of Leeds, yet feel the beneficial rays emanating from Yorkshire’s largest and most prosperous city to varying degrees. Onward found that whilst townsfolk are not especially resentful of the success of cities, they wanted to feel that their own concerns were not being overlooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Simon Clarke, director of Onward, and formerly Levelling Up secretary during Liz Truss’s short-lived government, says: “We all want to feel pride in the place that we live, but Onward’s latest research finds too many people in our towns don’t feel optimistic about the future.

“Town residents have two clear asks of government – a stronger approach to tackling crime and a better regeneration offer for their high streets and town centres.”

We’ve heard this all before, of course. Taskforce after taskforce, including the redoubtable Mary ‘Queen of Shops’ Portas, have marched through our Yorkshire towns attempting, with varying degrees of success, to encourage regeneration, reduce anti-social behaviour and help these places bloom again.

Onward’s own recommendations include a fresh focus on setting up and holding regular town markets, to create community gathering places and encourage local entrepreneurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also suggesting local leaders introduce programmes to divert young people away from anti-social behaviour – good luck with that under current council funding cuts – and improved public transport links between towns and nearby cities.

Residents of towns said they have poor access to public transport. While nearly 60 per cent of city residents felt they had good public transport, less than half (45 per cent) of town dwellers felt the same.