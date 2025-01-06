Wrongheaded reformers of GCSE English should not smash the words of our authors - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I know this because my 22-year-old son, who can talk to anyone about pretty much anything, struggled massively with literacy at school and in Year Seven, was diagnosed with dysgraphia – a learning disability which makes it difficult for a person to express their thoughts through writing.

Despite lots of support at school and college, he kept failing English language and eventually passed, at about the fourth or fifth attempt, online during the Covid lockdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ask him if GCSE English is not fit for purpose, as Pearson, a leading exam board is arguing, and he’ll groan. To scrape that lockdown pass, he had to sit three sets of papers and the board awarded an average grade; his highlight of the entire experience was writing a creative story about a giraffe.

Pupils sat in an exam hall. PIC: David Davies/PA Wire

Would his experience of studying English have been different if, as Pearson calls for, in its submission to the government’s curriculum and assessment review, he could have studied “a broader range of texts, including modern digital, written and spoken formats”?

Actually, my son, and his sister, who took GCSEs in 2022, both completed a spoken element, but exam boards can differ in what they set. My daughter went on to do A Level English language, a useful analytic base for her degree in law.

Much argument about English teaching and learning seems to presume both language and literature are studied together as one subject, not always the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite English language often being considered an ‘easy’ subject, something is clearly going badly wrong. In 2024, more than a third (38.4 per cent) of students did not achieve a ‘4’ pass grade. The pass rate for re-take students aged 17 or above was a lamentable 20.9 per cent, down from 25.9 per cent in 2023.

Similar figures exist for maths; the government is right to launch an overhaul of what should be basic qualifications, but I’m worried.

Pearson, one of the three largest exam boards, warns that urgent reform of both GCSE English language and literature is required because the curriculum at present fails to adequately prepare pupils for either further education or the workplace.

“Right now, students leave GCSE English language without any real structured learning and practice in spoken English, failing them when it comes to both further studies or their careers,” says Sharon Hague, managing director of Pearson. “There’s also little to no inclusion of media formats that students might encounter in real life or the workplace such as digital media.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

English literature, Hague adds, is too reliant on white male authors, making it harder for teachers to keep students engaged. Less ‘male, pale and stale’ more vibrant, diverse and exciting texts would help youngsters learn to love language, she argues.

I’m with her, to a point, failing to understand, for instance, why John Steinbeck’s 1937 turgid Depression-era Of Mice and Men is still on the curriculum. However, also there are books you might actually choose to read yourself and enjoy.

The blame for boredom is often laid at the feet of former Education Secretary Michael Gove, who conducted the last major curriculum re-think and brought in around 15 English poems as part of GCSE English Literature, from Alfred Lord Tennyson’s The Charge of the Light Brigade to Carol Ann Duffy’s War Photographer.

Gove was lambasted by teachers for his didacticism and loathed by pupils forced to learn reams by heart, but as a state school boy turned Oxford English Lit and Lang graduate, I could see exactly what he was trying to do; lengthen and broaden the experience of both language and literature through poetry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not enough of this joy and adventure comes through in the classroom. If books are considered stuffy by young people, it’s because teachers treat them that way; texts should be living things that connect to other subjects and bring unknown worlds alive.

Hague’s concerns add to fears that if both English language and literature fail to keep pace with the times, its future at degree level could become untenable.

As an English language and literature graduate, who writes for a living and reads for work and pleasure, I find this immeasurably sad, as will many others who love words.