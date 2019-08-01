Yorkshire Day highlights brilliance of our region - The Yorkshire Post says

there may be many different political opinions about the way Yorkshire should be run and deeply held and varying beliefs on everything from Brexit to education.

But one thing all who call this county their home can agree on is that this region’s greatness offers much to celebrate – and Yorkshire Day is the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Yorkshire flags were waved on the Scarborough leg of the Tour de Yorkshire.

The day, first held in 1975, was orchestrated by the Yorkshire Ridings Society as part of a protest against local government reforms a year earlier. Members selected August 1 – the date Yorkshire soldiers who fought in the 1759 Battle of Minden in Germany picked white roses as tributes to their comrades – as a day to mark all that is special about Yorkshire, believing it would help protect the county’s character.

More than 40 years on, that pride remains and, differing views aside, residents are committed to ensuring Yorkshire’s success. Let us long continue to showcase our region in all its glory.