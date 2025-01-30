Young people turning away from democracy is an ominous sign - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a new poll for a Channel 4 report, Gen Z: Trends, Truth and Trust, conducted by polling company Craft and published at a Royal Television Society event today, 52 per cent of Gen Z – aged between 13 and 27 – said they thought “the UK would be a better place if a strong leader was in charge who does not have to bother with parliament and elections”.

More than a third, 33 per cent, even suggested that the UK would be better off “if the army was in charge”. Never have I come across a stronger argument for the continued teaching of history at school.

When the debate about how much value the humanities adds to an education system bowing under demands to focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects next comes round, remember this week. History has never been more important.

A voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box at a polling station. PIC: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

This is not to say that learning history in the classroom is an infallible counterpoint to this unnerving way of thinking about dictatorships and martial rule as desirable.

Indeed, there is an argument that young people are adopting extremist views because of the way they learn history. They are encouraged, especially by social media influencers to question everything they are taught; the past, key historical events, gender roles.

Previous generations, without access to alternative and polarising viewpoints through social media, were encouraged to read widely and draw their own conclusions.

But ultimately, and certainly below undergraduate or postgraduate level, those conclusions always reached much of a consensus; dictatorships were never a good thing, leading to death, torture and imprisonment for millions and ultimately, from Stalin and Hitler to Pol Pot and Idi Amin, the downfall of dictators.

Now, however, our young people challenge what they are told. With my own two children, now aged 19 and 22, I’ve encouraged and welcomed unorthodoxy, but have always asked them to marshal their evidence to support contentious theories on various hot Gen Z topics, such as whether the moon landings were fake and if JFK really was shot dead.

What neither of them have ever questioned however, is the evil that dictatorships bring in their wake; both my son and daughter enjoyed being taught history, and my son went to Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin on a school visit. That put paid to any nascent revisionism on that particular shameful episode in world history.

The premise of this Channel 4-led poll has been rubbished by some; it was based on the views of 3,000 adults of all ages, but it’s argued that this surely can’t have been a truly representative sample.

Who knows, but what we should accept is that Gen Z, so often maligned for its ‘snowflake’ tendencies and obsessions with mental health and self-improvement, is seriously unhappy. The big message is, if more than half of them really would prefer a dictatorship to democratically-elected politicians, then something is going seriously wrong.

Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4, says the data showed that Gen Z were simultaneously the country’s most authoritarian and liberal generation.

“They are media savvy, switched on and smart, but have been exposed to the full force of the polarising, confusing and sometimes wilfully misleading nature of social media since they were born.”

Politicians, on all sides, should take serious notice. This generation is highly disenchanted and dangerously capable of holding two opposing viewpoints in their heads at the same time.

They see their supposed leaders bicker in parliament like schoolchildren, lie and scheme to avoid taking responsibility for huge decisions – particularly during the Covid pandemic – and fail to either keep their promises or fix anything. No wonder the young seek certainty, or simply prefer to absolve themselves from any liability from electing political representatives at all.

Pan-European think tank The 89 Initiative offers interesting insight into how young Brits are actively disenfranchising themselves. The 2019 General Election, it found, saw a turnout of around 47 per cent amongst voters aged 18-24, a decrease of 7 per cent when compared to the General Election in 2017.