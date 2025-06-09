Finding a care home for my mother opened my eyes to scale of national crisis: Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite commitments from major political parties to reform, the system struggles on. Sadly, politicians are more interested in arguing over care workers coming from overseas than buckling down and addressing the corrosive failings of a system not fit for purpose.

Although Labour has commissioned a new review under the redoubtable Baroness Casey, this won’t publish its initial report until 2026 or conclude its findings until 2028.

That’s three long years to wait – if the review goes to plan, of course – and by then, hundreds of thousands of families will be facing their own care crisis. The Prime Minister and Health Secretary Wes Streeting must commit now to reform, with the Casey review running alongside.

This newspaper, as highlighted recently with its exclusive coverage of The Joseph Rowntree Foundation’s extensive new report, The Care Expectation Gap, has long campaigned for social care to be taken seriously.

And The Joseph Rowntree Foundation certainly lays it on the line. It argues that government should focus attention on reforming the subsidy system for social care that leaves so many families footing the bill themselves, improve the quality and affordability of paid care services, and ensure that unpaid carers don’t face poverty as a result of taking up caring responsibilities.

The report, a comprehensive survey of 5,000 people in England and Wales, with additional boost samples of 1,000 unpaid carers and 1,000 respondents from Scotland, reveals an alarming string of misconceptions. It shows a ticking timebomb that will likely affect us all, one way or another, whether we need to receive social care in future, or organise care for a family member.

All MPs should be issued with a three-line whip to read it. With some honourable exceptions, including Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey, who recently published Why I Care: And Why Care Matters, a deeply personal account of his life as a carer and a call to support those who care for others, they don’t have a clue about the reality.

I admit I was one of them, until last summer when we had to find a care home for my now 81-year-old mother. If it hadn’t been for the support and advice of friends who had recently been through the process, I would have been lost in the maze.

I quickly realised that what people expect to be available in the social care system and the true cost of care, whether it’s delivered in a care home or in a person’s own home, is mired in a worrying mixture of ignorance, denial and lack of useful information. And now the social research and development charity, which is based in York, has laid bare the truth about social care.

It found that 15 per cent of people with no care interaction – not caring or having care needs – believe they will need care in the future. In reality, the NHS estimates that by the age of 80 (around the average UK lifespan), half of us will have a care need.

Estimates suggest 65 per cent of us will care at some point in our lives, but the research finds just 32 per cent of people with no care interaction expect to care for someone else in the future. Another huge gap.

The role of children and spouses in providing care if they need it is vastly under-estimated too. Over-65s who need help are twice as likely to rely on their children for care (28 per cent) than the public believe (14 per cent), and more likely to rely on spouses for care (40 per cent) than people think (28 per cent).

Tellingly, only 19 per cent of the public correctly guessed that the cost of professional home care services could cost more than £1,000 per week. Most thought the cost was lower, with almost half (47 per cent) reckoning it would be between £200 and £600 a week on average.

Some media narratives would have people think that it’s only the affluent, forced to sell their cherished family homes to pay for care in later life, feel aggrieved. How wrong that is.

Poverty caused by having to give up work because there is no other choice than to care for a loved one within the family is very real.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation found that people on lower incomes are significantly more likely to say they would not manage (43 per cent) the cost of leaving work to care for a loved one, compared with those on higher incomes (24 per cent).

Review or no review, this government remains out of step with what the public want. For instance, people would like to see policies which would offer free support to unpaid carers to get into work (94 per cent), provide small grants in times of crisis (93 per cent), and changes which would provide higher incomes to carers through benefits or a guaranteed income (91 per cent).