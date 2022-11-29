Fitting fan screening for Sally Wainwright's Happy Valley - The Yorkshire Post says

After six years of waiting, fans of Yorkshire-based television show Happy Valley will finally get their latest glimpse of the crime drama.

Written and created by Sally Wainwright – the woman behind other adored shows like Gentleman Jack and Last Tango in Halifax – it follows Sally Lancashire’s Catherine Cawood, a police officer in the Calder Valley. Its third series is set to be the last, Wainwright has confirmed.

How fitting that fans of the show will have the opportunity to attend a special screening along with the creator and stars in Halifax.

Over recent years, there has been an amazing surge in television and film production in Yorkshire, with producers keen to take advantage of the region’s diverse shooting locations.