Flamborough Head Chalk Tower's opening up a fantastic plan - The Yorkshire Post says

Anything that brings the history of the Yorkshire Coast to life for locals and tourists alike is cause for celebration.

And this particular landmark has plenty of history: built between 1669 and 1674, it is believed to be one of the tallest chalk buildings in the world and the oldest surviving lighthouse in England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years it has been used for signalling, adopted as a wire station and been handy in times of war as a look-out spot.

Michelle Stephens, Linda James, Chrys Mellor and chairman Andrew Jones, members of The Friends of The Chalk Tower at Flamborough. Picture: James Hardisty.

The Friends of the Chalk Tower now takes care of the site and retired University of York archaeologist Andrew Jones, who is involved, says: “We want to hold exhibitions and events there rather than it just be an empty shell.”