In her column today, Daxa asks why we are pre-judging Gregg Wallace before any investigation has even taken place? She asks if it might be out of a new-aged compulsion to leap towards what is politically correct, rather than that which is just? Are we falling into the trap of partisan tribalism? Boys v girls; men v women; left v right; politically acceptable v actual reality? Pseudo-intellectual gang warfare is raging on the battlefield of decency, and that feels dangerous, so people are retreating into a crowd for comfort and protection – why risk having your own opinion when you can hide behind others’? Daxa goes on to pose questions about the fluidity of societal norms over time; expectations, stereotypes and tropes. The unwritten rules of the game of life that none of us really know but all of us must abide by, for fear of being cancelled. She stresses: ‘I choose to keep an open mind and allow due process and fairness to play out … for everyone.’ Imagine that, eh?

Then I read Giles Coren; I always seek him out because he makes me laugh and I just happen to enjoy cooking, so his food critiques I find compelling. Oh, and he swears a lot, which reminds me of my childhood where every man, woman and child swore at one another and yet nobody took offence. Again, imagine that. Anyway, in a recent column he reflects on the fact that he auditioned to present the rebooted Masterchef and in the green room bumped into the man who would go on to present one of the BBC’s flagship shows for two decades. I’m paraphrasing now, because I’m too lazy to go back to his column, but he talks about how loud and brash, and slightly thick, Gregg Wallace appeared to be to him - and yet he got the gig. This bombastic wrecking-ball of a man had all of the credentials the BBC wanted in its choice, and so the greedy, gregarious greengrocer (that was his then-trade) got the gig.

And that takes me back just a wee bit further than the time of his appointment, because, about 26 years ago, I was given a casual job on the market stall of a greengrocer. The business was run by two brothers who, I can tell you with my hand on my heart, were two of the nicest people that ever set foot on God’s earth. They would deliver parcels of fruit and veg to old folk who couldn’t get out, they’d help other people set up their stalls, they gave me a job out of sympathy for a spotty-faced oik who looked like he needed a friend. Honestly, everyone on the market knew them, every single customer loved them and guess what? They were as inappropriate for today’s world as you can imagine.

Gregg Wallace: the BBC's under fire Masterchef presenter was made an MBE by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle. The honour recognises services to food and charity. Picture date: Tuesday February 28, 2023. PA

“Morning Janice, fancy a squeeze on these juicy melons?” and Janice would laugh and probably say something like: “no, yer alright, love, I’ve got better ones of me own, thanks!” “Ah say, Eric, you’ve never seen a ‘narna as big as the ones we’ve got!” “You wish, lads!” would be the retort, or words to that effect. It was Carry On sort of stuff, like when Babs says to Sid, chest out, shoulders back: “You’re only after one thing!” to which he inquires: “Why? What’s the matter with the other one?” Or when Mrs Fussey says to Sid: “Joan may think you’re quite the gentleman, but I personally have some sore misgivings.” “Oooooh, you might wanna put some talcum powder on them then, love!” In short, the greengrocers I grew up with were what you might call rough diamonds - these days they’d be deemed so potent to snowflakes they could melt the Polar ice caps - but everyone knew that was their role, their character; going back to Daxa’s observation, the stereotype up to which they felt at the time they had to play because that was who they were and those were the times and so, if we’re feeling generous, the BBC executive who gave Wallace the job will also have been a product of those times, so one could argue that at that time, in those days, his appointment will have raised no eyebrows.

Now, before you try to get me cancelled for daring to be thoughtful about this issue, the details of which you likely know as little about as I do, let’s move this on a little, because my point is this: if the BBC decided it didn’t want a cerebral food critic in Coren to present the show, but an in-yer-face, loud-mouthed fruit flogger, one who thinks it’s ok to say to a woman: “left to me own devices I’d happily munch the living daylights out of yer little tart” then that in itself, I think, is telling. They knew what they wanted. They knew what they were getting. And they got him. Context, of course, is everything.

Again, you have to - whether you like it or not, I’m afraid - remember that he was hired 20 years ago, at a time when Little Britain was deemed funny. It never was, in my opinion, but it ran for three years so someone must have liked it, and yet, watch it now; you’ll be flabbergasted at how offensive it is. Gregg Wallace is and always has been a Little Britain character. A relic of a bygone era where he was once loved and laughed at but has since become offensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that, my friends, brings me to my point: Little Britain was pulled from the BBC’s streaming services and banished to TV hell – thankfully – years ago. Society, and stereotypes, expectations, sensibilities: they all, quite rightly, moved on. Black face isn’t acceptable (it was used in LB), homophobia is abhorrent, disablism is cruel and guess what? It isn’t ok for Gregg Wallace, as he actually did, to say to someone on Masterchef “I am desperate to dip that pork into something wet!” It never was OK, but it’s taken us this long to say so.

You see, times change. Expectations change. But Gregg Wallace didn’t. He doesn’t have the requisite self-awareness to do so. That’s why he genuinely believed he could squash this furore by blaming the sensitivities of ‘women of a certain age’ - it was a completely predictable a knee-jerk reaction, triggered by the hammer blow of misogyny, striking the patellar tendon of a dinosaur that has, clearly, for too long, been allowed to make people feel uncomfortable in ways that nobody should be made to feel uncomfortable. Thank God for women of a certain age, eh? Because it will have taken courage to call him out, no question.

Mr Wallace, it should be said, denies all allegations made against him – some of which are of a serious sexual nature. But, I’m sorry. For me, the innuendos and double-entendres that we’ve all seen, in and of themselves, reveal a whiffy greengrocer who is well past his sell-by-date. The question is: why did nobody at the BBC take him off sale earlier?

James

