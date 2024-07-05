Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to supporters at a watch party for the results of the 2024 General Election in central London, as the party appears on course for a landslide win. Picture date: Friday July 5, 2024.

As the nation went to the polls five years ago, The Yorkshire Post published a clarion call, prompted by one of the most volatile, disingenuous election campaigns in the history of our democracy.

In what could now be deemed a prophetic cautionary missive, this newspaper warned that should the incoming Government of 2019 not pivot towards a more honest politics, then the road ahead was fraught with danger, for that Government and for the country.

Should such a realisation not materialise, The Yorkshire Post then proffered, ‘then where we end up shall be at the behest of the enemies of truth.’

Now, here we are. Five years later, with that warning unheeded and that change undelivered. An historic 80-seat Conservative majority, one that ought to have cemented the Conservative Party’s grip on power for a generation, chewed up and spat out by scandal, lies and incompetence.

Conservatism has been left in tatters by the alumni of Boris Johnson’s intake of misfits. From egregious breaches of lobbying rules - which led to an attempt by these particular Tories to rip up and shred the rulebook on standards, in an attempt to at first save the skin of Owen Paterson, yet, more pertinently, to pave the way for further corruption - to Ministerial philandering, then Health Secretary Matt Hancock breaching social distancing guidelines, caught frolicking on camera in his Whitehall office: this current crop of Conservatives has brought its party and politics, repeatedly and shamelessly, into disrepute. This isn’t the conservatism this newspaper recognises, and was once proud to support.

Again, referencing that 2019 front-page rallying cry from The Yorkshire Post, this newspaper said then as it says today, though now with more gusto and emphasis: this has to stop.

Had this message landed five years ago, Rishi Sunak - the right Prime Minister at the wrong time for this country - would still have his hand on the country’s fiscal tiller as Chancellor of the Exchequer, steering the economy with his doubtless intellect, vision and talent. By rights, the Richmond MP should be nowhere near Number 10, but for the serial incompetence of his predecessors. He knows that as well as the electorate.

He will know, too, that his demise has been engineered by the indiscretions of others, their judgement clouded by hubristic, complacent arrogance, the like of which must not darken the door of our democracy again, and which must now be banished from the Conservative Party. That much is non-negotiable.

Today must be a reckoning. The electorate, the public, has been clear: this is not who we are, nor how we expect to be represented by those upon whom we bestow power. The country feels let down, it feels cheated, it feels betrayed.

Yet, as any good mother will tell you: no good ever came from crying over spilt milk.

So, today, two words merit an underscore, both for the country and for conservatism: change and opportunity. Not a single reasonable person expects this next Government to bring about spectacular improvements to our immediate lives; the informed British public understands the geopolitics at play, and the challenging macroeconomics that will bind Ministerial decision-makers.

But it is not beyond the control of party leaders to promote positive political standards and behaviour; to cultivate a culture of trust between one another, between politics and the public and with our international partners. The nation has clearly and robustly demanded a more respectful, honest representation of their communities in the national conversation.

At the same time, the country has rejected this incarnation of conservatism: one that is riddled with entitlement, corruption and contempt; a brand of politics that has repeatedly put self before service.

And so just as today represents an opportunity to lead the country in a manner more befitting of national expectations, a window of opportunity opens for someone to cleanse to the core the Conservative Party.

Any hesitation in doing so risks irredeemable obscurity and irrelevance for a generation. At its very best, conservatism, meted out in the national interest, leads to confidence which leads to innovation and to growth. It brings opportunity, particularly to the motivated and to the ambitious, and it brings success.