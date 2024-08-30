A youth mobility scheme would offer young people a chance to broaden their horizons in Europe - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Brown, Wibsey, Bradford.

Tony Galbraith is wrong to describe a proposed youth mobility scheme with the European Union as “freedom of movement restored” (Letters, August 27).

We’ve already got schemes with countries such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Korea up to age 35; many more up to 30. No-one calls them “freedom of movement”.

Reportedly, it was efforts by the previous Tory government to set up bilateral deals with a handful of its members that led the European Commission to propose an EU-wide scheme.

I trust it was a genuine error by Mr Galbraith. But it looks disingenuous when unnamed Labour spokespeople call it “freedom of movement”.

Maybe that’s unfair. Journalists don’t appear to be pressing them on this issue. Thus, it’s difficult to know if it’s just a knee-jerk reaction or they’re playing dumb. I’ve copied this letter to your Westminster Correspondent. Perhaps he’ll be first to challenge them - and can find out for us whether these spokespeople know what they’re talking about after all.

A youth mobility scheme would offer young people a time-limited chance to work or study in another European country - and young Europeans to get a better appreciation of Britain. But after that, they’ll have to return home. They’re unlikely to be a burden on the state while here; instead, older generations will potentially see benefits from their presence and energy.

European countries will also be much more accessible and useful to many more young people than the far-flung destinations where schemes already exist. European countries are going to remain our most important trading partners - so young people with experience of them will be attractive to British employers.

Win-wins all around, surely?