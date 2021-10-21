BBC's Blair & Brown: The New Labour Revolution overlooks mistakes of Gordon Brown - Yorkshire Post Letters

THE BBC’s documentary The New Labour Revolution makes a better job of rehabilitating Gordon Brown than Tony Blair.

The latter’s calamitous political mistakes are easily understood by the general public whereas the lasting damage done to our economy by the former are more difficult to explain and were quietly airbrushed from the series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon Brown. Pic: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

Yet it was handing responsibility to the toothless, incompetent Financial Services Authority which sowed the seeds of the 2007-08 financial crisis.

In addition nothing was said of his abolition of the tax credit which our pension funds could reclaim on dividends paid by UK companies.

This deprived the funds of a cumulative £150bn and wrecked final-salary pensions in the private sector which had been, prior to the Brown era, Europe’s best-funded occupational pensions system.