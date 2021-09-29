Why Keir Starmer and Labour must emulate Tony Blair – The Yorkshire Post says

SIR Keir Starmer needs to emulate Tony Blair when he makes his keynote address to the Labour conference – a speech which could make or break the Opposition leader’s political career.

By YP Comment
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 5:55 am
Sir Keir Starmer on the seafront as Labour holds its annual conference in Brighton.

Mr Blair did not pre-occupy himself with  Labour factionalism when he became leader in 1994. His priority was convincing the electorate at large that his party could, once again, be entrusted with the country’s stewardship.

And when the polls turned in Labour’s favour thanks to well-pitched policies like ‘education, education, education’ and ‘tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime’ that unified and galvanised the electorate as the Major government disintegrated, the party soon fell into line behind Mr Blair.

Now the onus is on Sir Keir to do likewise if he’s to be in a position to begin to put his leadership on a firmer footing. This means the University of Leeds graduate beginning to set out a series of  sensible and succinct policies that resonate with the public – it is paradoxical that Boris Johnson’s government still enjoys strong support when it is beset by scandal, incompetence and a growing cost of living crisis.

They have to be tailor-made for hardworking families who have neither the time, nor the inclination, to read the 11,500-word thesis that the Labour leader wrote over the summer.

If not, Sir Keir risks his own winter of discontent presiding over a bitterly divided party, and having to face down recurring threats to his authority, just at the time when the need for a competent and credible HM Opposition has never been more important to politics – or the country’s governance.

