BBC’s duty is to put facts before propaganda as TV licence debate intensifies – Yorkshire Post Letters

The future of the BBC continues to prompt much debate and discussion.

WITH regards to Dick Lindley (The Yorkshire Post, January 22) stating that the BBC is “anti-Tory, anti-British propaganda and a constant menu of very old repeats”, I would have thought that the BBC’s role, being the national broadcaster, was to deliver the facts and not promote propaganda in any form.

In his missive he mentions Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries who, at the last Tory party conference, suggested the the BBC wouldn’t exist in 10 years’ time.

Well I will give her my prediction: The BBC will still exist in 2031, however I am doubtful if she, or the Tories, will be still in power.

This year sees the centenary of the BBC, an organisation which has served this country remarkably well over the years. It is respected around the world for its high standard of accurate news broadcasting and programme content.

The way the BBC is funded means that it can experiment with different forms of entertainment without the constraint of commercial consideration. I wonder if Monty Python, Dad’s Army or Strictly would have seen the light of day if money making was a main consideration? Can I suggest to Mr Lindley that he details the programmes he dislikes?