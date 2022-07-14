Brexit with no benefits is waste of time and money - Yorkshire Post Letters

So Brexiters like Barrie Crowther (The Yorkshire Post, July 11) are complaining that Brexit has not “been done”, at least not in the way they voted for.

What did they vote for? For things to be just the same but without Brussels? Amazingly naïve.

How can we expect to leave the biggest “home market” in the world and expect things to be the same?

Jacob Rees-Mogg holds the Government post of Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A home market where we had a seat at the top table and had a definite say about trade, standards and relationships.

But now we have left the EU we no longer have access to the privileges we previously helped formulate and enjoyed.

You cancel your gym membership and you can’t use their weights and treadmills.

UK trade this year is way below pre-Covid levels.

Yet under the disputed Protocol, Northern Ireland’s, by contrast, is at a near-record high. The significance is that NI has remained within the EU Single Market.

I don’t find that at all surprising. It is where we should be – in a GB mainland protocol.

Trade deals typically take six years and often much longer to negotiate.

And the US is not in any hurry to do a deal with the disorganised UK.

One can almost sympathise with Leave voters that nothing useful has happened. Yet that was how it was always to be – Brexit has no benefits.

The Leave Campaign was based entirely on lies and false promises. And among its leaders was a prime minister who has now been sacked for a whole career of lies.

Then there was a cabinet that was selected, not for talent, but for their irrational support of the ill-fated project.

Just look how many Brexit negotiators were beaten by the job: David Davis, Olly Robins, Dominic Raab, David Frost (two shots).

Simply, Brexit is an impossible task if the aim is to belong to the massive “home market” but without Brussels.