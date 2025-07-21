Britain cannot afford to repeat Donald Trump’s mistakes and cut public services - Yorkshire Post Letters

David Ingham, Ripon.

As the UK navigates a critical crossroads in its political and economic future, we must reflect carefully on the value of our public services and the cost of neglecting them. The recent devastation in Texas, where lives were tragically lost in floods that overwhelmed communities, offers a stark warning.

In the United States, ideologically driven cuts, championed by figures like Donald Trump and Elon Musk, have hollowed out essential institutions such as the National Weather Service. Reduced funding and staffing have undermined early warning systems, leaving people without vital alerts that could have saved lives.

This is not a path we can afford to follow. Here in the UK, a decade and more of Conservative austerity has left deep scars. Local councils across the country, especially in the North, have been pushed to the brink.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking with US President Donald Trump. PIC: Kin Cheung/PA Wire

Libraries shuttered, youth services decimated, social care in crisis and public transport reduced to bare bones. From Calderdale to Kirklees, councils have been forced to make impossible choices, with some issuing effective bankruptcy warnings under Section 114. The result? Communities are left unsupported, and the vulnerable pay the price.

And yet, Reform UK proposes to go even further. Their platform of slashing government spending might sound appealing to some in theory, but in practice, it would mean fewer police on the streets, longer hospital waiting times, reduced fire and rescue capacity and a collapse of already strained council services. We have seen this movie before and we know how it ends.

The recently elected Labour government offers a different vision: one that values and rebuilds public services. They understand that public institutions are not bloated luxuries but the lifeblood of a fair society.

Yet they inherited an economy left fragile by years of underinvestment, Brexit turbulence, and pandemic recovery. Finding the necessary funds will be a struggle, but the will is there, and it is vital that the public back efforts to rebuild, not dismantle.