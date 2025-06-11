Case for rejoining the EU is only growing stronger: Yorkshire Post Letters

Peter Brown, Cleckheaton.

Time to tell Brextremists to drop the made-up ‘poisoned pill’ arguments they hope might discourage talk of us rejoining the European Union. Their claims of insurmountable barriers preventing re-entry are as fake as the snake oil ‘Brexit benefits’ they’ve been peddling since 2016.

‘The EU won’t have us back’, they cry. EU leaders say they will -when we’re ready. Hopefully soon, then; its 56 per cent Rejoin versus 44 per Stay Out on polls website What UK Thinks.

Another dummy ‘poison pill’ in the letters page of a national paper (Metro, May 27) was that “the far-right could soon hold a majority” in the EU. ‘Do we want to join that?’ A silly exaggeration. But also perhaps another damned good reason for them to welcome back a bit of British moderation, common sense and political stability at the heart of Europe.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the Egmont Palace on February 3, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Olivier Hoslet - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A favourite Brextremist bogeyman is the euro. We might eventually settle for a non-member Norway-style deal: the single market and customs union, but keep our own currency.

But any agreement that does involve the euro might still take a while to implement. Sweden joined in 1995. Poland 2004. They’re both still outside the Eurozone.

The euro’s actually popular where in use, though; 71 per cent say it’s been good for their country (European Commission, October 2024).

Brextremists also point to a 2024 Labour manifesto saying ‘no’ to a customs union, the single market or rejoining. But no-one voted Labour because of its Brexit position. It was the “elephant in the room” - the topic that all the main English parties’ leaders avoided.