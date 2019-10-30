December election over Boris Johnson’s ’pig in a poke’ Brexit deal is political dishonesty of worst order – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

PATRICK Mercer is right. Boris Johnson’s EU Withdrawal Bill needs full scrutiny. Involvement in an EU army is just one concern (The Yorkshire Post, October 26).

The Government has tried to stage manage a rush job avoiding full examination. We’re all fed up of Brexit but letting this go through without detailed examination risks disaster. It reminds me of the tactics of dishonest salesmen who wear down the customer. The customer then signs on the dotted line to get rid of the salesman.

While I’ve no liking for the throwbacks of the Democratic Unionist Party, I feel a twinge of sympathy for the way they’ve been treated. Boris Johnson went to their conference last year to pledge that no British Conservative government should sign up to regulatory checks and customs controls between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. Now he pushes a deal that does just that.

If Boris Johnson is willing to stitch up allies like this, goodness knows what he’ll do to others. Recent announcements about possible tariffs suggest he’s ignoring farmers, traditionally inclined to support the Conservatives, if this deal goes through. The Treasury would love to cut farm support without the EU’s subsidies.

It is quite frightening that it will not publish the Government’s own assessment of the economic impact of the deal. What are Ministers trying to hide?

We’re being sold a “pig in a poke” and MPs should not allow this through unchallenged. Calling a December election on the basis of this shoddy deal is political dishonesty of the worst sort.

From: Alan Haigh, Foster Close, Morley, Leeds.

THOSE who advocate us remaining in the EU are leading the UK to disaster.

Already the UK population has reached 66.4 million in 2018 with a further increase of three million plus predicted in the next few years.

The future for young people will be grim if we do not leave the EU (The Yorkshire Post, October 22).

For a small country this is unsustainable and will make climate change much worse for the UK.

None of the opposition parties have an immigration policy to limit our population once we are free of the EU’s freedom of movement policy which is the main cause of the UK’s out of control population.