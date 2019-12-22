Defeated MP Mary Creagh should own up to her Brexit betrayal in Wakefield before blaming Jeremy Corbyn – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

THE ex-Wakefield MP Mary Creagh – doesn’t that sound marvellous? – angrily confronts Jeremy Corbyn by accusing him of causing Labour’s election catastrophe (The Yorkshire Post, December 19).

This lady should look in the mirror and accept she is as much to blame, if not more so, for ignoring constituents who voted by 67 per cent to leave the EU.

She and many others deserve all they got by ignoring the will of the people. But of course she can’t accept the fact she and she alone lost her seat because she thought she knew best.

Mary Creagh consistently voted in the House of Commons against Brexit, even though her constituents backed Britain's exit from the European Union by a large margiin.

Not this time she didn’t, courtesy of the “stupid electorate”. Good riddance.

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

I THINK I can help Sir Andrew Cook, who is baffled by what he sees as “an electoral perversion which defies rational explanation” (The Yorkshire Post, December 17).

He stereotypes the electorate according to their backgrounds. However, my grandfather, a pit surface worker, always voted Tory, as did his family.

His daughter, my mother, saw the Conservatives as the party of aspirations and, if I am honest, was on the pushy side and always wanted me to go to university while many of her peers, Labour voters, could hardly wait to get their offspring out to work.

Nor is Sir Andrew au fait with my own constituency, Sheffield Hallam, a sprawling section of the electorate ranging from the affluent Dore to the blue- collar north.

Crucially, however, Sheffield Hallam comprises a huge student population, which proved to be the undoing of the Liberal Democrats in one of their strongholds.

From: Roger Backhouse, Upper Poppleton, York.

SIR Andrew Cook wonders why Londoners voted Labour. Simple. Boris Johnson was mayor for eight years, so Londoners know the realities of a Johnson government.

Johnson’s taste for media gimmicks was well known but his policies were weaker and he lacked attention to detail. The roots of Crossrail’s overspend and late delivery began in his mayoralty with a poor project- management set-up.

The Garden Bridge was a classic waste of taxpayers’ money and he failed to get a good deal for use of the Olympic stadium in negotiations with West Ham.

On the good side “Boris Island” was the least worst alternative to Heathrow expansion and his office had a useful offer of funding for “pocket parks”.

Yet the so-called Borismaster bus is a good metaphor for his mayoralty. Though a striking design, each was grossly expensive and all too often the air conditioning didn’t work. Hot air sums it up.

While I am pleased Sir Andrew has recovered confidence to invest more in his Leeds plant, don’t be surprised if the PM sacrifices the business interests on which this country depends in his rush to deliver Brexit. He’s already sacrificed the DUP.

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden.

I HAVE good news and bad for John Cole (The Yorkshire Post, December 18). The good is that from next February he can no longer be referred to pejoratively as a Remoaner. The bad news is he will become a Rejoiner (pejorative name Rejoker?) and must then openly defend full-strength EU membership. Good luck with that!

He claims 53 per cent of votes in the election were for parties supporting Remain. The figure is actually about 20 per cent as Labour cannot be included because they impaled themselves on the fence.

From: Dr John P Whiteley, Pool-in-Wharfedale.

SOME helpful advice to Labour and Lib Dem activists. For Labour, lie down in a darkened room and recite: “I must remember hard-left socialism does not work and is unelectable.”

For the Lib Dems, their mantra is: “If I call myself a democrat I must accept the majority verdict of the people.”

From: Simon Gill, Cookridge Lane, Leeds.

IT is critical we think ahead to future generations to ensure there are resources to provide their education and welfare.

Building a land of wind turbines and solar panels will mean that, in the name of saving the planet, places of natural beauty will no longer be available.

From: John Cunliffe, Blackton Road, Hartlepool.

READER Brian Sheridan was worried about the interaction of Boris Johnson and Dilyn, the Prime Minister’s dog. I’m sure if the dog has had all its innoculations it will have survived the skirmish with our leader. As to whether our leader can, who knows?

From: David Algar, Mawcroft Close, Yeadon, Leeds.

THE political disharmony can be articulated from the writings of William James (American philosopher and psychologist) who ventured: “A great many people think they are thinking when they are really rearranging their prejudices.”

Is it no wonder agreement is difficult to achieve?

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

SINCE the election I’m amazed at the vitriol of the poor losers. Can nobody nowadays understand the concept of winners and losers? Just get over it.