From: W. Robin Jessop BA (Hons) (Dunelm) FRICS FAAV, North End, Bedale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘We can’t afford farmers to die tax free’.

What an unbelievable statement to make by the Chancellor of the Exchequer. It shows both her and the Labour Government to have a total lack of understanding about the effect this budget will have on the commercial family farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chancellor obviously did not consult with the farming industry. If she had liaised with the National Farmers Union, The Country Landowners & Business Association and in particular the professional bodies being the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, they would have been informed that the average commercial farm of around 300 acres complete with livestock, machinery and other assets is worth in the region of £4m.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves poses outside 11 Downing Street, London, with her ministerial red box, before delivering her Budget in the Houses of Parliament. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire

This would result in an Inheritance Tax bill of about £600,000. Zero before this budget. This would inevitably result in some farmers having to sell land and pay the tax hence reducing the viability of their farm.

This Chancellor has failed to appreciate that the average working farmer is asset rich and cash poor and is continuously re-investing any profits in the farm to make it more efficient. The knock-on effect will be stunting economic growth, reducing employment, discouraging the next generation from wanting to enter or continue to farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also have a serious impact on associated rural businesses and the countryside economy in general.