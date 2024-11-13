Does this Government not realise how important farming is in providing this country’s food security? - Yorkshire Post Letters
‘We can’t afford farmers to die tax free’.
What an unbelievable statement to make by the Chancellor of the Exchequer. It shows both her and the Labour Government to have a total lack of understanding about the effect this budget will have on the commercial family farm.
The Chancellor obviously did not consult with the farming industry. If she had liaised with the National Farmers Union, The Country Landowners & Business Association and in particular the professional bodies being the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, they would have been informed that the average commercial farm of around 300 acres complete with livestock, machinery and other assets is worth in the region of £4m.
This would result in an Inheritance Tax bill of about £600,000. Zero before this budget. This would inevitably result in some farmers having to sell land and pay the tax hence reducing the viability of their farm.
This Chancellor has failed to appreciate that the average working farmer is asset rich and cash poor and is continuously re-investing any profits in the farm to make it more efficient. The knock-on effect will be stunting economic growth, reducing employment, discouraging the next generation from wanting to enter or continue to farm.
It will also have a serious impact on associated rural businesses and the countryside economy in general.
Does this Government realise how important farming is in providing this Country’s food security in the light of climate change and wars around the world?
