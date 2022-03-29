Don’t compare Brexiteers to Russian nationalists as Putin’s war wages in Ukraine – Yorkshire Post Letters

IT is not surprising that hard-line Remainers, who wish to rejoin the EU, endeavour to raise their patriotic image since they are widely accused of loving Brussels and the EU more than they love their own country.

David McKenna (The Yorkshire Post, March 24) attempts to counteract this by his depiction of nationalism as a source of hatred and conflict. Hence, he brings the despicable Vladimir Putin into the argument, and by implication the type of nationalism exhibited by a large section of Brexit supporters.

Brexit continues to divide political and public opinion.

Over a long period, many of The Yorkshire Post’s anti-Brexit correspondents have tried to tar Eurosceptics generally with this unhealthy, martial concept of nationalism, labelling them jingoists and chauvinists. They fail to address the intrinsic point that Eurosceptics, for better or for worse, only determine to be free from the overbearing hegemony of the clique ruling in Brussels and freedom from the bureaucracy of a super state without even a vestige of hostile ambition. Brexit adherents abhor the thought of becoming a mere Texas in a remote, centralised and ponderously bureaucratic United States of Europe, as Thomas Jefferson, in the same issue of The Yorkshire Post, so succinctly puts it. Would Mr McKenna wish for a Texas version of the UK? If so, I do seriously question his so-called patriotic instincts.

From: Mr M.J. Thompson, Cantley, Doncaster.

IN respect of the recent developments in the Ukraine conflict, the news that the Ukrainian army have inflicted significant losses on the Russian aggressor by sinking an enemy naval ship, and not only stopping the advance on Kyiv but pushing the Russian army back by launching a counter attack, proves that the myth of the mighty Russian armed forces is untrue.

If the Russian invader cannot easily defeat one small nation, I do not think that the international might of Nato has anything to worry about and Putin will be aware of this fact.

The Ukraine war has prompted a new debate between nationalism and patriotism.

In support of the Ukraine and its people, I am flying the Ukraine flag outside of my house.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

THESE are extraordinary times and EU leaders were joined by President Joe Biden last week.

In spite of Brexit, they should have given a similar invitation to Boris Johnson to demonstrate the West’s unity over Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion.