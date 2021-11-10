Easyjet flights and a costly nightmare – Yorkshire Post Letters

The rules for flying by Easyjet appear open to interpretation according to a reader.

WE had booked our trip to Denmark with easyJet from October 17-24 for the half term of our grandchildren in Copenhagen.

I checked the regulations carefully before we left.

Our government website says: “You must complete a passenger location form online before you arrive in the UK.”

As we would be returning Brits, I assumed this did not refer to us.

However, when we reached Copenhagen Airport for the last plane on October 24, we were not allowed to board because we did not have a passenger location form.

A costly nightmare followed. Our son and daughter-in-law were brilliant sorting it out so we could fly home on the 27th.

Please could you make your readers aware of this in case others have been caught out by the ambiguous wording on the gov.uk site.

From: James Buick, Northallerton.

TRYING to establish the rules for a possible flight from Leeds Bradford Airport to Dublin is proving to be a nightmare.

Why does the airport not know and, instead, refer me to Ryanair who don’t answer their phones?