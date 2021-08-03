Electric car revolution requires universal adapter – Yorkshire Post Letters

I SEE in the news that various car companies have opted to make their electric cars and vans in the UK.

Does the Government not think this would be a good time to insist that all cars for the UK market be fitted with a compatible charger connection?

There are many chargers that cannot be used because the charger only accepts certain cable plugs.

Should charging points for electric vehicles become more commonplace?

Now would be a great time for some electrical firm to come up with a universal adapter.

This would enable the country’s electric car owners to recharge at the most common chargers.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

WHILE it is right and proper that we make every effort to reduce climate change, the fact is that what every we can do is a ‘drop in the ocean’ in the great scheme of things.

Countries like India, China and some in South America are either unable or unwilling to co-operate with others in their efforts to halt, or at least slow the change. We can only hope that eventually a smidgeon of common sense may prevail the world over and give our species a while longer before the inevitable happens.