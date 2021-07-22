End self-isolation for double-jabbed to ease staff crisis – Yorkshire Post Letters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on a screen from Chequers, the country house of the serving UK Prime Minister, where he is self-isolating, during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on Covid-19.

WITH restrictions being lifted and cases rapidly increasing, we urgently need a surefooted approach from the Government, creating confidence to secure the recovery.

This starts by immediately ending the self-isolation period of 10 days for people who are double-jabbed and providing a route out of isolation for those not yet fully vaccinated through daily lateral flow tests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Against the backdrop of crippling staff shortages, speed is of the essence.

A notification issued by the NHS coronavirus contact tracing app - informing a person of the need to self-isolate immediately, due to having been in close contact with someone who has coronavirus - is displayed on a mobile phone.

Building and maintaining confidence is key to securing the economic recovery.

Business and government will continue working together, helping people and businesses live safely and successfully with the virus.

Mask wearing in enclosed spaces, especially transport, will help create confidence for both staff and customers, as will clarity around the future availability of free testing for employees.

From: Dr Penelope Toff, BMA public health medicine committee co-chair.

RESPONDING to the JCVI’s recommendation on vaccinating younger people when they or members of their households are at severe risk from Covid infection, this new guidance is welcome (The Yorkshire Post July 20).

We now await further details from NHS England on how these vaccines will be given so people should not contact their GP yet. It is vital that those eligible include adolescents living in multi-generational households, particularly in more deprived areas where we know older and vulnerable family members are at greater risk of severe illness.

We also hope this will further encourage adults who are eligible to come forward and take up the offer of vaccination and ensure they have their second dose.

We are glad to hear that the JCVI will continue to keep this guidance under review and are still considering whether the benefits of vaccinating all adolescents might outweigh any potential risks, particularly with cases rising exponentially.

From: Munira Wilson MP, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Health.

I AM horrified by the failure of Ministers to reassure us that schools will open again in September. It is a major blow to every family. Like so many parents, I had children at home today due to Covid infections. Parents need this Government to get a grip or they will be awarded “F” for failure, not freedom.