End this social media witch hunt after Ollie Robinson tweets – Yorkshire Post Letters

SO another young person’s career and life chances are threatened because of reprehensible actions in their past. No-one can condone the misogynist and racist tweets of England cricketer Ollie Robinson But if we can’t accept that people make mistakes (The Yorkshire Post, June 9), or can fundamentally change, what does that say about us as a society?
Why Batley and Spen by-election candidate and Ollie Robinson deserve second chances – Bill Carmichael
Ignorance is no excuse in law but the answer to that is education surely.
Away from politics, I work with young people in some of the most disadvantaged areas of Sheffield. I know how easily young people are influenced by those around them especially those at odds with the norms of society. That is true of all youngsters whatever their background.
The current rush to expose past misdemeanours smacks more of a witch hunt than an attempt to reveal the true character of the person targeted.
I’ve seen youngsters turn their lives round when they’ve been given the chance to do so. They’ve gone on to become vital role models because they understand what drives the youngster from the same background to hold the thoughts that they do and act as they do.
The Bible says ‘‘let him without sin cast the first stone’’.
I wonder how many of us are so beyond reproach in our thoughts and actions that we can square that with vilifying others more human than ourselves. I’m not, which is why I believe everyone deserves a second chance.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.