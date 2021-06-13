End this social media witch hunt after Ollie Robinson tweets – Yorkshire Post Letters

England and Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket with immediate effect pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

SO another young person’s career and life chances are threatened because of reprehensible actions in their past. No-one can condone the misogynist and racist tweets of England cricketer Ollie Robinson But if we can’t accept that people make mistakes (The Yorkshire Post, June 9), or can fundamentally change, what does that say about us as a society?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ignorance is no excuse in law but the answer to that is education surely.

England and Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket with immediate effect pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

Away from politics, I work with young people in some of the most disadvantaged areas of Sheffield. I know how easily young people are influenced by those around them especially those at odds with the norms of society. That is true of all youngsters whatever their background.

The current rush to expose past misdemeanours smacks more of a witch hunt than an attempt to reveal the true character of the person targeted.

I’ve seen youngsters turn their lives round when they’ve been given the chance to do so. They’ve gone on to become vital role models because they understand what drives the youngster from the same background to hold the thoughts that they do and act as they do.

The Bible says ‘‘let him without sin cast the first stone’’.

I wonder how many of us are so beyond reproach in our thoughts and actions that we can square that with vilifying others more human than ourselves. I’m not, which is why I believe everyone deserves a second chance.