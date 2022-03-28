Extinction Rebellion, Insulate Britain and Greta Thunberg should target Putin’s war machine in Russia – Yorkshire Post Letters

Looking at a photo of the doughty Ukrainian granny adjusting the sights of her rifle, I could not help wondering where Greta Thunberg, Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain are – the silence is deafening.

Greta should be outside the Kremlin, rallying young Russians to support ending the bombardment.

Should Extinction Rebellion and eco-campaigners like Greta Thunberg be protesting against Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

Extinction Rebellion should be demonstrating in Kyiv and Insulate Britain should be gluing themselves to roads in front of the Russian tanks.

Or is Putin’s military machine net carbon zero?

From: JA King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.

KEN Cooke’s letter (The Yorkshire Post, March 22) stating the EU is a democratically elected organisation is about as far from the truth as Vladimir Putin offering free democratic elections to the Russian people.

In the UK we can change our government if the majority does not like the way it is acting. This is in contrast to the EU, where MEPs are only in a talking shop and have no say whatsoever as all the decisions are made by unelected commissioners.

Democracy? That’s a joke.

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden.

IT seems bizarre that James Bovington and Peter Packham can write about peace in Europe without mentioning Nato (The Yorkshire Post, March 23).

The EU is “nice to have” (for some) rather than a prerequisite of peace. Members of Nato (formed in 1949) have to be democracies without any border issues with neighbours (hence Ukraine doesn’t qualify) and who forswear the use of force in settling disputes.

From: Paul Morley, Ribblesdale Estate, Long Preston, Skipton.

BACK to Canon Storey’s letter (The Yorkshire Post, March 23) that only 31 per cent of the electorate backed Brexit. It is as democratic as you get. The fact many people either chose not to register to vote or not to vote is a democratic right and so the result is democratic. The way to get what he wants is to make voting compulsory, which many people will see as undemocratic.

From: Malcolm Naylor, Cowpasture Road, Ilkley.

RISHI Sunak’s Spring Statement should have added: “Pensioners (and our manifesto promise to maintain the triple lock) can go to hell.”