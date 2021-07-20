Great Yorkshire Show criticism is unfounded – Yorkshire Post Letters

I READ Fergus Nicholson’s letter (The Yorkshire Post, July 19) and was appalled at the unjustified criticism of the Great Yorkshire Show.

Under the circumstances, I think this year’s show was amazing (and I speak as someone who has attended every day of every show for more years than I care to remember).

The Prince of Wales was a special guest at last week's Great Yorkshire Show.

Of course there were problems (remarkably few), but some of Mr Nicholson’s points were just plain wrong.

I have never seen as many seating areas around the food establishments, and while I can’t speak for the Theakstons security team, the Black Sheep security team were brilliant and I, for one, hope a similar system of controlled entry will continue in the future.

I believe the various other controls on entry and routes were required to comply with current (at the time) legislation for major events. Well done to all the organisers, stall holders, exhibitors, security staff etc, you did Yorkshire proud.

From: Mrs Dot Townley, Seaton Ross, East Yorkshire

I FEEL I must respond to Fergus Nicholson (The Yorkshire Post, July 17). I, too, attended the Great Yorkshire Show on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It would appear that Mr Nicholson and I had attended different shows. Having attended the GYS for almost 40 years, I was somewhat apprehensive about this year’s event.

It was so heartening to see how well the organisers had arranged everything bearing in mind that we are still in the middle of a pandemic. Changes had been made and one way systems were in place where needed.

The marshals and stewards were helpful and friendly, as they always are, but dealt strictly with ‘would be queue jumpers’.

My congratulations go to the director and organisers for making such a huge effort. So important, having missed out on last years’ show. The event is a showcase for farming and for Yorkshire, and is rightly named the best show in the world.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

WELL done to Great Yorkshire Show for showing how outdoor events can be staged safely and responsibly – here’s hoping a four-day show becomes an annual event.