Have people who jump on every Labour ‘mistake’ forgotten 14 years of Tory rule? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jeremy Hall, Crockernwell, Exeter.

How stunning are the magic powers possessed by the right-wing press and social media in the UK. Any minor ‘mistake’ by Labour Government Ministers is presented as the most horrendous activity ever: the Tories can create an encyclopaedia of sin which rapidly disappears from view.

Recent correspondence in the regional press asserted "older people have long memories of the damage a Labour Government can do". Where to start?

The Labour Government of 1945: free universal health care (NHS), enlarged social services, stronger retirement pensions etc…

Soon after Sir A. Eden's Tory Government which disastrously unleashed British forces to attack President Nasser of Egypt - result: Nasser stayed in power, humiliating withdrawal of British forces, Anglo/US relations splintered, Russian influence in the Middle East enormously strengthened ...what ever happened to memory/honesty?

Now we have Victoria Starmer's clothes ‘scandal’ using part of the ‘monstrous’ donation of £500,000...Remember the other recent pair of ‘scandals’ which made the right-wing deliriously angry?

‘Beergate’ in which K Starmer had a bottle of beer with his pizza after hours of canvassing for the election: the Police examined the crime twice - nothing here broke the law but nine police officers had to work on it costing £101,000.

Meanwhile there were 14 parties in Johnson's Number 10 during Lockdown, parties which PM Johnson attended "without realising that they were parties". Tory Ministers were fined and an unknown amount spent on this police inquiry.

Then the Angela Rayner tax ‘scandal’; Sky News (not pro Labour) said the total she might owe was £1,500. Result to date - no case to answer.

Why is it that so many Uk citizens absolve the Tories from any wrongdoing? Is it (unbelievably) that public school ‘charm’ (Cameron and Johnson - Eton; Osborne- St. Paul's; Starmer- Reigate Grammar School) plays a major role? ‘The natural Party of Government’ can belittle the efforts of Labour and, it seems, millions are taken in....

Memories are so short that other Tory ‘scams’ are wiped from the slate. Johnson MP chum O Paterson was found to be receiving over £100,000 pa to push for advantages for a food manufacturer.

As for D. Cameron, ‘cutting the green…’ in 2013 meant climate crisis policies were held back to the tune of £22bn; (figs. from Carbon Brief ) on-shore wind, house insulation, solar panel deployment, new housing standards all sacrificed for short-term ‘popularity’.

Resulting higher fuel bills have cost each family £150 p.a. since 2013. Shouldn't a competent government be leading us towards environmental sanity rather than blocking it?

We are repeatedly told that super-wealthy trade unions dictate Labour policy but for the 2019 election the latter received only £5m from them while the Tories received £13.2m from individuals (stats from Full Fact). Why no outrage about some of those individuals?

Recently businessman F Hester gave £20m to the Tories and MrsChernukhin, married to a former Putin Government minister, gave £2m.

And trade union membership gets less each year (now only 22 per cent of workers) - much more democratic to know detail about these Labour sources than those immensely influential Tory donors, some of whom used to pay £160,000 just for one game of tennis with Cameron or Johnson.

Cameron's banker buddy L. Greensill, R. Jenrick (next Tory Party leader) helping business mates avoid £50m infrastructure levy, etc.