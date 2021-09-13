HGV driver shortage; here are some practical solutions – Yorkshire Post Letters

What can be done to tackle the shortage of HGV drivers?

A LACK of HGV drivers has put freight on the railways.

How many trips could an HGV driver make from the freight depot at Castleford to Leeds or Barnsley in a working day?

Supermarkets are stocking shelves with non-essential items instead of essential items and food.

They could help by reducing the choice. Do we need goodness knows how many kinds of bread, soap, toilet rolls?

Supermarkets give us far too much choice, all of which is delivered by roads.

Instead of using supermarkets, try local shops. The retailer often goes to the cash and carry and only buys what they know will sell – local market stallholders do the same.

We have farm shops, some selling what they have grown themselves.

We have drivers in our armed forces doing nothing – use them to help transport essential supplies.

From: Sam Willmott, Bingley.

SPOT on editorial (The Yorkshire Post, September 10) about a lack of joined-up government – the shortage of lorry drivers, and impact on food supplies, could and should have been foreseen if Ministers talk to each other rather than operating in silos.