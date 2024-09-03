Highways England needs to consider the inconvenience caused by the roadworks on the A63 - Yorkshire Post Letters
Do the bosses at Highways England Northern region realise the inconvenience caused by the 12 mile section of road works on the A63 to replace the central reservation and upgrading of lighting having on drivers trying to commute in and out of Hull, and also the effects on the movements of dock traffic?
It is totally ridiculous that drivers are restricted to 40 mph for such a long distance, and why is this needed?
There seems no sense whatsoever in this speed restriction for this length of road over a nine month period?
When traffic does get out of these roadworks, literally a few miles down the M62 traffic is restricted to 30 mph for strengthening work on the Ouse bridge works.
On the other side of the coin credit is due to the project managers and civil engineers contractor for the planning the A63 Castle street road improvements required for keeping local and dock traffic moving.
I am very impressed when overnight the almost seamless change of lane movements as motorists can see the underpass is taking shape.
If drivers, especially those who drive BMWs and Audis, coming eastbound into Hull, early in the morning would be more patient and stay in lane rather than constantly flipping lanes then it would keep the traffic flowing.
Can those project Highways engineers who are in charge of replacing the central reservation have a rethink on the distance of the roadworks? It would make my twice weekly early journey to Doncaster more tolerable.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.