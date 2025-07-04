How the Brexiteers have been proven wrong on multiple fronts - Yorkshire Post Letters
Brexiter Daniel Hannan was ridiculed for predictions nine years ago about what life would be like today after leaving the European Union.
Lord Hannan was originally writing on June 21, 2016 - two days before the referendum. He was then casting his mind to June 24, 2025’s fictional “Independence Day” …presumably because that’s the start of the 10th year since the referendum.
Among Lord Hannan’s predictions were a “reinvigorated” economy, “flourishing” universities, more countries quitting the EU and many more demanding a Brexit Britain-style European trade agreement.
‘Nostrodamus’ Hannan’s article is still online. At first glance, it reads like parody.
It’s easy to poke fun. But it’s useful, too.
I mentioned in a June 23 letter how ‘Brextremists’ blame others and find excuses for Brexit’s failure. They never admit their own guilt.
Much of the national press also tries to gaslight us about why many voted Leave. So it’s useful to look back at what the Brextremists were actually promising and lying about in their campaign.
Also getting a lot of coverage last week was a YouGov survey highlighting how public opinion has changed since Brexit became grim reality - rather than Lord Hannan’s fanciful pipe dream.
A majority, 53 per cent, want to rejoin - and barely a third, 35 per cent, stay out. Only 13 per cent judge Brexit more of a success than a failure; almost five times that number, 62 per cent, say ‘failure’.
Labour MPs and leader Sir Keir Starmer should listen to us - not the likes of Baron Hannan of Kingsclere.
A ‘rejoin not just reset’ petition on Parliament’s website has 10,000 signatures and so will get a Government response. If it reaches 100,000 then it’ll probably be debated by MPs.
