How the scope of the Assisted Dying Bill is too narrow - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Quarrie, Lynden Way, Holgate, York.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am pleased that Labour MP Kim Leadbeater is trying to get an Assisted Dying bill passed into UK Law, but it is far too narrow, has OTT concerns, and is of no help to thousands who suffer unnecessarily every day.

Not surprisingly the Church of England and other religious groups have objected but they would be better spending their time to sort out all the perverted clergy and child abusers. People suffer intense pain after car crashes, skiing/sports accidents, falls at work, injuries at sea, none of which are life threatening but leave the patient with no quality of life. Awful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people who will not be dead in six months time or have a non-terminal illness suffer constant pain with no hope of cure or relief. A lot of them would like to end their life on earth now and should be legally allowed to do so.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater embraces a supporter of Dignity in Dying. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Assisted dying is legal in many countries, including Canada, Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and very soon the Isle of Man. How can all of them be wrong?

If a person allowed an animal to suffer for as much and for as long as numerous human beings do, they would be up before the law for cruelty.

Some folk worry about coercion and unwilling people being put to death, but those numbers will be tiny. Look how many more human beings would/will benefit if this ‘Assisted dying bill’ is extended and becomes the law in the UK.