Idea of direct rail links from Leeds to Europe has merit but there may well be a lack of political will - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: James Bovington, Church Grove, Horsforth, Leeds.

I’m in total agreement with Yorkshire MP Luke Charters as to the desirability of direct links from the North of England to the continent but such a scheme wouldn’t be as simple as using land previously allocated for the now abandoned HS2 scheme.

I well remember promises that the Channel Tunnel would allow direct services from north of London to France and beyond but as far as I’m aware no provision was built-in to Eurostar’s HS1 line to allow provincial trains to join the line. Creating a chord to allow such a link in the densely packed rail network north-east of London would not be simple. But doable in a country with the ambition to achieve the aim of direct continental services.

It's true to an extent that lower cost airlines such as Jet2 reduced the market for rail links from Yorkshire to France. Air is always likely to be quicker from say Newcastle and further north.

Test designs for HS2 high-speed trains. PIC: HS2 Ltd/PA Wire

However, Brexit is yet again the elephant in the room with immigration and customs controls now stricter than they’ve ever been. Even when the UK was in the EU, decision-makers were reluctant to consider passport controls on moving trains, even though this has always been the standard method of checks where necessary between friendly countries in the democratic world.

It’s difficult to see how the capacity and the economics could work if yet more trains carrying just international passengers were added to an already overloaded network.

Yet the idea has merit. It’s just that the will is likely missing in Brexit Britain where the three leading parties, Labour, Conservative and Reform are committed to continuing to deprive young people of the life enhancing cultural, social and linguistic opportunities offered by even a modest youth mobility scheme.