If Prince Harry and Meghan are finding public life distressing, they need to join the real world - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Peter Rickaby, Selby.

IF Harry and Meghan are finding “public” life distressing there is a simple solution (The Yorkshire Post, October 21), forego all your privileges and join the real world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Find a job; obtain a mortgage; buy a two up, two down semi in suburbia; shop at supermarkets; argue with utility companies; complain to the local council about your rates; try and get a doctor’s appointment at a time which suits you; struggle to make ends meet, the list could go on and on...

Your worries could be written on the back of a postage stamp, Joe Public needs an A4 sized sheet of paper. Be thankful for what you have got, thousand would gladly changes places for, in reality, you possess no experience whatsoever of life outside a cosseted environment.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

SAD to see how distressed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on Tom Bradby’s interview. Is it just a case of them being overwhelmed by the attention of the Press or perhaps does Meghan have post-natal depression. Her symptoms seem remarkably like those highlighted by The Yorkshire Post (October 19). Surely this possibility should be excluded before they ride off into the sunset out of the Royal Family?