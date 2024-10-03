Isn't it time that Labour and Conservative Friends of Israel spoke out? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: William Loneskie, Oxton, Lauder, Berwickshire.

Isn't it time that all those Labour and Conservative Friends of Israel, including the favourite to become the next Tory leader, Robert Jenrick, spoke out about Netanyahu's actions against the ordinary people of Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon who have been slaughtered in their thousands by bombing?

Why the silence about Israel's flagrant breach of international law which bans booby traps which the pagers in the Lebanon terror attack were.

When every booby-trapped pager beeped the respondent looked down to see what the message was, and, if not killed outright, was blinded. Surgeons were faced with the grim task of removing hundreds of sightless eyes.

People take part in a march for Palestine in Liverpool to coincide with the Labour Party Conference. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

How can anyone who claims to be a friend of Israel stand by and say nothing, or parrot the absurd propaganda phrase ‘Israel has a right to defend itself’?