Isn't it time that Labour and Conservative Friends of Israel spoke out? - Yorkshire Post Letters
Isn't it time that all those Labour and Conservative Friends of Israel, including the favourite to become the next Tory leader, Robert Jenrick, spoke out about Netanyahu's actions against the ordinary people of Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon who have been slaughtered in their thousands by bombing?
Why the silence about Israel's flagrant breach of international law which bans booby traps which the pagers in the Lebanon terror attack were.
When every booby-trapped pager beeped the respondent looked down to see what the message was, and, if not killed outright, was blinded. Surgeons were faced with the grim task of removing hundreds of sightless eyes.
How can anyone who claims to be a friend of Israel stand by and say nothing, or parrot the absurd propaganda phrase ‘Israel has a right to defend itself’?
Increasingly, the only friends Israel has are the arms companies supplying it with weapons.
